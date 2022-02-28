BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alleged gunman in Jimi Sandhu murder arrested in Canada

Alleged gunman in Jimi Sandhu murder arrested in Canada

BANGKOK: One of the suspects in the underworld murder of an Indian gangster in Phuket has been captured in Canada and an application has been filed for his extradition to Thailand.


By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 February 2022, 05:19PM

A security camera image shows two men, one of them believed to be Matthew Dupre, after emerging from bushes and beginning their approach to Jimi Sandhu on Feb 4. 

A security camera image shows two men, one of them believed to be Matthew Dupre, after emerging from bushes and beginning their approach to Jimi Sandhu on Feb 4. 

Matthew Dupre was arrested in Edmonton, Alberta province, on Feb 20, Prayuth Petchkhun, the deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), said on Monday (Feb 28), reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Dupre was being held in detention by the Alberta Court, pending the court’s decision on Thailand’s extradition request.

Mr Prayuth said the OAG was working on bringing him back to stand trial. 

Mr Dupree and an alleged accomplice Gene Karl Lahrkamp, who remains at large, face multiple charges in Thailand, including the premeditated murder of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu in the parking lot of his rented beachfront villa in Rawai of Phuket about 10:30pm on Feb 4.

Art-Tec Design

The two were identified from security camera recordings in and around the crime scene.

The OAG on Monday did not provide details of the two suspects. But Phuket police chief Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong has said previously the two were Canadian nationals, aged 37, and they left the resort island on Feb 6.

Mr Prayuth confirmed on Monday that Mr Dupre left Phuket for Canada on Feb 6 and an arrest warrant was issued for him on Feb 11.

The Royal Thai Police Office contacted the OAG seeking his extradition four days later and the Alberta Court issued an arrest warrant for him on Feb 17, leading to his detention. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One alleged hitman arrested over gangster killing in Phuket, one still on the run || February 28
Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace
Police nab bag snatchers
Russia, Ukraine set for talks as fighting rages
Phuket marks 652 new COVID cases, one more death
Power outage to affect Wat Tha Reua area
Phuket Town fake monk arrested
Raid nets five in Chalong for drugs, bullets
US slams Putin nuclear order, says Russian forces have problems
Thais evacuated from Ukraine, rally in Bangkok
Ukraine says will meet Russia as Putin puts nuclear defences on alert
Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms
Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat
Russian troops ordered to advance in Ukraine
Phuket marks 683 new COVID cases, two more deaths

 

Phuket community
TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Ruble just collapsed. Luckily for Tland, Putin's Folly was at the end of tourist season, no...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Well I was in the fourth month of gestation, but history records it as Cuban exiles attacked Cuba...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

Stupid is as stupid does. I wonder how many 'victims' went straight to the lottery ticket ve...(Read More)

Raid nets five in Chalong for drugs, bullets

Yellow shirt needs some pointing lessons....(Read More)

TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost

Good idea. Udon has a huge and increasingly affluent population. Unfortunately there are no direct f...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Anyone else remember the CIA's disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion? Was that Cuba or not?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

BTW, what's with the famous sign at Patong beach? Never saw it in all the times I have been to P...(Read More)

Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat

Sorry for their hardships but I am loving this rain. In 15 years, never has it rained so much in wi...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

Just another bleating patriarchal BS dogma. noting women do all the housekeeping and cooking work in...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

More than 300,000 monks in Thailand. That is a large brigade of hidden unemployed, living relaxed on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket

 