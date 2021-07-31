The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong woonciew has defended the move to deny all but essential travel to Phuket starting next Tuesday (Aug 3), saying it is the only way to save the Phuket Sandbox scheme, and save Phuket’s hopes of economic recovery.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismenvironment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 July 2021, 03:16PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (centre) goes through the local infection numbers with Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Kusak Kukiattikoon at a special meeting held yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (centre) goes through the local infection numbers with Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Kusak Kukiattikoon at a special meeting held yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The launch of the “Phang Nga - Andaman Sandbox” has been postponed until Aug 15. Image: PR Phuket

The launch of the “Phang Nga - Andaman Sandbox” has been postponed until Aug 15. Image: PR Phuket

The Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market in Phuket Town has been ordered closed for one week. Image: PR Phuket

The Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market in Phuket Town has been ordered closed for one week. Image: PR Phuket

Bangkok Hospital Phuket is restricting the number of visitors to one person per patient per visit. Image: via PR Phuket

Bangkok Hospital Phuket is restricting the number of visitors to one person per patient per visit. Image: via PR Phuket

« »

Speaking at a special meeting called yesterday (July 30), Governor Narong said that the raft of new restrictions imposed on the island was the only way to crucial rising number of local infections on the island.

From Tuesday (Aug 3) only essential deliveries, emergency workers and people conducting essential business on Phuket, including travelling to Phuket to leave via the airport, will be allowed onto the island. The order, announced late on Thursday, is currently set to remain in effect from Tuesday until Aug 16.

That order followed a raft of more closures and a ban on the movement of migrant workers into and out of Phuket that came into effect yesterday, which followed earlier restrictions issued on Tuesday.

Among the closures this week was Central Phuket shopping mall, which on Tuesday closed for one week, until next Monday (Aug 2), after an “infected case”, as Phuket officials like to call COVID-positive people, was confirmed to have been at the mall (either as a staffer or a customer, the information from Phuket officials was not clear).

As of today the Phuket City Fresh Market has been ordered closed again for one week, from today to next Friday (Aug 6) and Bangkok Hospital is restricting visitors to one person per patient at a time.

Governor Narong yesterday pointed out that the spike infections, which has breached more than 200 in over the past seven days, were from local transmissions, not imported by Phuket Sandbox arrivals.

Among some 13,000 arrivals via the Phuket Sandbox scheme, only 30, or 0.4%, have tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Narong said.

“Among those, many of them were grouped together in their own clusters,” he added.

“Therefore, all the measures taken are being done in order to save Phuket, save the Phuket Sandbox and save Thailand. If we do not speed up our efforts to control the spread of infections could have a far-reaching impact,” Governor Narong noted.

“Because there are no infections being brought to Phuket from outside in any way, in terms of domestic travel, if travel were still allowed to Phuket, it would be more difficult to control the spread of infections.

“Therefore, such announcements and orders must be issued to control travel in the country to have only those who really need it. This is how to save Phuket, save Sandbox and save Thailand,” he repeated.

Brightview Center

Governor Narong yesterday pointed out that, at that time, a total of 12,599 people had arrived through the Phuket Sandbox project from July 1-29, with a total of 298,858 room nights in  bookings made from July 1 through September.

Of those, bookings for 192,403 room nights had been made for July, about 63% of the total room-nights booked through the Phuket Sandbox scheme so far, he said.

A further 98,735 room nights, or 32% of the total Sandbox accommodation bookings so far, had been booked for August and 7,720 room nights, or 3% of the total so far, had been booked for September, he added.

However, the rate of increase in the number of bookings is already easing, said Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas. Hotel reservations for August over the last few days had grown 10%, down from more than 15% per day prior to the latest outbreak, he told the Bangkok Post.

Mr Siripakorn said the average length of stay per traveller is 11 nights, while only 200 travellers chose to visit Bangkok after completing a 14-day mandatory stay on the island, meaning the latest provincial order to restrict domestic travel should not affect the majority of guests.

Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, President of the Thai Hotels Association’s southern chapter, said some tourists expressed concerns over the virus situation, so hoteliers are reassuring them about prevention measures in place in the province.

There have not been any reports of early checkouts from guests in the Phuket sandbox, Mr Kongsak said.

Mr Kongsak said more hotels plan to reopen in the final quarter, which will help drive the occupancy rate to 20%.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways has suspended its Phuket-Samui direct flights from Aug 3-16. The flights were to allow Sandbox tourists take advantage of the “7+7 island quarantine” offered through the Sandbox scheme, spending seven days in Phuket then seven days on Samui.

Closer to home, the plan to launched the “Phang Nga - Andaman Sandbox”, also promoted as the “Sandbox 7+7 to Phang Nga” campaign, has already been postponed to Aug 15, notably just one day before the current order to isolate Phuket is set to expire.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Thai baht becoming the region’s worst-hit currency in COVID pandemic
Large worker camps in Thalang targetted in COVID crackdown
Prayut vows not to resign
Phuket local infections over seven days tops 200
B2bn heroin haul in Northeast
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30
Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue
Thai tiger population grows
More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers
Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing
US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand
Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death
Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

 

Phuket community
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

A Singapore Air plane took off in a microburst couple of weeks ago, barreled right through it. I can...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

These infections are NOT driven by sandbox infected arrivals are contained - Bridge should have been...(Read More)

Prayut vows not to resign

Announcement No 28- very 1984. the days of the sheepul are past- I hear more and more Thais I know s...(Read More)

US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand

Thailands Plan has always been to buy Sinovac and AZ, because High So Thais have big interests in th...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

"Amazing that on Phuket no Covid patients need breathing tube" ? That has simply to do wit...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

Hate to say it but it is very unclear whether what we hear from the government is actually the truth...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

The serial whinger is at it again. Why are you even in this country if ALL you ever do is complain a...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

@Robby, May we say that even 2 jabs of chinese vaccines are to weak/ineffective, seen the Phuket war...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

And the numbers will continue to climb if they keep on going with the ill-fated sandbox. Time to bri...(Read More)

Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

Is the TMD ever going to fix the Phuket radar so we can see when bad weather is coming. It has be...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 