Four new COVID cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 26) announced four more confirmed cases of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 April 2020, 01:33PM

Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today brings the total number of people in Phuket officially reported as infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 206.

According to the report released this morning, so far 7,684 people classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 have been checked, an increase of 128 on the 7,556 reported yesterday.

Of the 7,684 at-risk people checked, a total of 7,478 had been found not showing signs of being infected with the virus, said the report.

The report noted that 96 people were still in hospital, comprising 45 people already confirmed as infected – five fewer people than reported yesterday – and 51 people still waiting for test results.

Four of the 45 people already confirmed as infected are suffering serious effects from being infected, the report noted. No other details were available.

The report noted that 161 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the four new cases announced today as follows:

Case 203. A Thai woman, 23, who worked from home in Bang Tao. She had close contact with the house confirmed with Case 161. She tested negative for the virus on Apr 9, but was quarantined at a hotel and later tested positive. The woman is showing no signs of infection. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 204. A Thai man, 62, a caretaker at a mosque in Bang Tao. He lived in Bang Tao and had close contact with Case 196. The man was identified by the pro-active screening campaign. He is currently showing no signs of illness. Fifteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 205. A Thai man, 57, who worked from home in Bang Tao. He had close contact with Case 196. The man was identified by the pro-active screening campaign. The man reported being unwell at the end of March. He is currently showing no signs of infection. Nine people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 206. A Thai man, 43, a religious teacher in Bang Tao. He lived in the Bang Tao area and had close contact with Case 196. The man was identified by the pro-active screening campaign. The man also reported being unwell at the end of March. He is currently showing no signs of infection. Seven people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

The report noted that the new cases confirmed in Bang Tao today where the people had been previously ill were likely to have contracted the virus and recovered and were still carrying the virus.

“As for the patients who initially tested negative but were confirmed as infected later, that depends on many factors. Therefore, any persons suffering symptoms of the disease, even if the virus is not detected, must strictly follow the advice of doctors,” the report added.

maverick | 27 April 2020 - 12:05:50 

So Phuket has its first confirmed death out of 207 cases the mathematicians can do the sums but I believe the death rate is in line with SIN and KR - despite the testing in Phuket being way below their levels - good reason to kill the economy ?

maverick | 27 April 2020 - 10:05:10 

Daily death rate from all causes has dropped in the past two months because lockdown has emptied the roads and majority of “covid19 “deaths were reported as having underlying conditions - death rates in SIN and KR are less than seasonal flu - perspective please !!

Kurt | 27 April 2020 - 09:26:33 

Phuket can reopen partly, however the 'belt'.. Patong, Kamala, BangTao, Thalang, Cherng Talay, Rasada should be kept under even stricter lockdown seen the number of virus cases, violations of safe distancing and self isolation, even ignoring lockdown barriers.

Edward Reumann | 27 April 2020 - 08:45:37 

I live in the Layan area.  People in the back neighborhoods have really lapsed in the use of PPE.  They may not understand the severity of this virus.  Infection seems to be isolated to two distinct areas, Patong and Bang Tao.  They should be parimetered  off and restrictions eased a little on the rest.  Get back to some resemblance of normal life.

CaptainJack69 | 27 April 2020 - 01:32:30 

I forget, how many fatalities have we had now? It's still 1 isn't it? The guy who actually died in a motorbike crash but tested positive for COVID? Who probably would have recovered if not for his catastrophic injuries? So realistically we've had 200 cases in 4 months and a 0% fatality rate? That's why millions have been made destitute?

jamstock | 26 April 2020 - 19:58:30 

Such a dangerous disease! Thank god they have shutdown the entire country.

Christy Sweet | 26 April 2020 - 19:51:08 

Bangkok Post reports many violated stay at home orders. "Authorities became aware of a group who were supposed to be in self-quarantine but in fact continued seeing people outside their homes. Police are now tracing these contacts to see if they, too, should be in quarantine. .."

 

