21 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 161

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 9) announced 21 more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus

Thursday 9 April 2020, 01:03PM

Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 161.

Of note, health officials have confirmed that all 112 medical personnel involved in the treatment of a Hungarian tourist who died from injuries sustained in a road accident and later tested positive for COVID-19 (see story here) have all tested negative for the virus.

According to the report released this morning, so far 1,946 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were 21 “new cases”.

Of the 1,946 placed under observation, 1,727 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 115 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 104 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 45 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the 21 new cases, but noted that 19 of the new cases were found by the mass random testing campaign underway, mainly in Patong.

The details provided of the new cases were as follows:

Case 141. A Thai man, 23, who stayed in Rassada and had high risk exposure to Case 104 (see here). The man became ill on Mar 29. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 142. A Thai woman, 18, who stayed in the same house in Bang Tao with Case 119, a Thai vendor, 74 see here). She became ill on Apr 1. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Cases 143 and 144 stayed in the same house with Case 117, a Thai vendor, 32, in Bang Tao.

Case 143. A Thai girl, 6, who did not have any symptoms when she was tested. Four people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 144. A Thai man, 40, a hotel staffer who did not have any symptoms when he was tested. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 145, A Thai woman, 50, a maid who had high risk exposure to Case 119 (in Bang Tao) but did not have any symptoms when she was tested. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 146. A Thai woman, 35, who worked at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd and stayed in Patong. She became ill on Mar 25. Six people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 147. A Thai woman, 23, who worked at the same entertainment venue in Patong with Case 146. She became ill on Mar 21. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 148. A Thai man, 32, who worked at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd in Patong and had high risk exposure to Case 73, a Thai security guard, 25 (see here). He stayed in Patong and became ill on Mar 21. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 149. A Thai woman, 39, who worked at the same entertainment venue in Patong with Case 148 and stayed in Tambon Kathu. She became ill on Apr 2. No people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 150. A Thai woman, 27, who worked at the same hotel (location never given) with Case 113 (a French tourist) and Case 135 (a maid who lived in Patong). The woman stayed in Phuket Town and became ill on Mar 30. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 151. A Thai woman, 28, who worked at the same entertainment venue on Bangla Rd in Patong with Case 148. She stayed in Tambon Kathu and became ill on Mar 29. Eleven people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 152. A Thai man, 30, who worked at the same entertainment venue on Bangla Rd in Patong with Case 148. He stayed in Tambon Kathu and became ill on Apr 6. Two persons had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case153. A Thai woman, 44, a masseuse who had high risk exposure to Case 131 a Thai masseuse, 42, who worked in Patong (see here). She stayed in Patong and became ill on Apr 3. Four people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 154. A Thai woman, 30, a masseuse who worked in the same place in Patong with Case 153. She stayed in Patong and did not have any symptoms when she was tested. Four people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 155. A Thai man, 35, who worked at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd in Patong with Case 148. He stayed in Phuket Town and did not have any symptoms when he was tested. Eight people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 156. A Thai man, 36, a clothes designer working for a tailor’s shop in Patong. He came ill on Mar 30. Five people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 157. A Thai woman, 40, a masseuse who worked at the same place in Patong with Case 131 and had high risk exposure to Case 153. She stayed in Patong and did not have any symptoms when she was tested. Four people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 158. A Thai man, 39, who worked at an entertainment venue on Bangla Rd in Patong with Case 148. He stayed in Tambon Kathu and became ill on Apr 5. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 159. A Thai man, 23, a chef who stayed in the same house in Bang Tao with Case 119. He became ill on Apr 4. Twelve people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 160. A Thai woman, 43, a maid who often visited Bangla Rd and had contact with foreign tourists. She stayed in Patong and became ill on Mar 28. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 161. A Thai man, 30, a food vendor who stayed in Bang Tao. He became ill on Apr 4. Thirteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.