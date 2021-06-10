The Phuket News
Five drug suspects arrested, firearms seized

Five drug suspects arrested, firearms seized

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested five more people in a series of raids that seized in total more than 72.6 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), 5,326 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), firearms and 60 rounds of ammunition.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 June 2021, 11:49AM

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids, led by Capt Chaiwat Chuwang of the Phuket Provincial Police, were announced yesterday (June 9). 

Amnuai ‘Ting’ Kongkakaew, 37, was arrested at a house on Poonphon Rd in Phuket Town with 1,780 pills of ya bah and 193.1g of ya ice.

Officers also seized a white Nissan March car, registered in Phuket, as well as a digital scale and 10 other unspecified “items of evidence”. 

Amnuai was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Prayoon ‘Un’ Nawee, 40, was arrested at a house in Soi Poonphon 1, Phuket Town, with 2,131 pills of ya bah, 3.12g of ya ice and a set of drug-taking equipment.

Officers also seized a white Honda Scoopy i motorbike, a black Honda CB400 motorbike, a mobile phone, a digital scale and eight other unspecified items. 

Prayoon was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Thanyapura

Suponchai ‘Kit’ Phakdee-aksorn, 29, and Jariya ‘Sai’ Chanthanoo, 29, were arrested at a house in Phanason Park Ville, in Moo 6, Kathu, with 1,415 pills of ya bah, 50.21g of ya ice and drug-taking paraphernalia.

Officers also seized a Pink Honda Fino motorbike, a digital scale, two mobile phones, and eight other unspecified items.

Suponchai and Jariya were taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. 

Jongrak ‘Bank’ Rattanamongkol, 24, was arrested at a house in Thanthong Villa on Pattana-Thongthin Rd in Moo 1, Wichit, after he was found with a .45-calibre handgun and 26 .45-calibre bullets, as well as 16 .38-calibre bullets, six 9mm bullets and a dozen shotgun cartridges.

Jongrak was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Capt Chaiwat has been the tip of the spear in the Phuket Provincial Police’s ongoing campaign against drugs in neighbourhoods across Phuket, arresting 10 suspects in a series of raids earlier this month that seized in total more than 480g of crystal meth, 225 pills of ya bah, firearms and 76 rounds of ammunition.

Those arrests followed raids led by Capt Chaiwat netting five suspects in raids under ‘crime mobilization’ operation late last month, a week after he arrested two suspects in Thalang for possession of heroin and meth.

