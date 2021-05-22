Heroin, meth seized in Thalang drug arrests

PHUKET: Police arrested two men and seized more than 280 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice), 53 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and more than two grammes of heroin in Thalang yesterday (May 21).

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 May 2021, 11:38AM

The arrests were conducted by Phuket Provincial Police, led by Capt Chaiwat Chuwang.

Muhamadbusree ‘Ma’ Yusoh, 31, originally from Pattani, was arrested with 284.2g of ya ice, 10 pills of ya bah, 2.09g of heroin and two sets of drug-taking equipment.

Muhamadbusree was arrested at a house in Moo 1, Pa Khlok where police also seized a digital scale, a red Honda motorbike, and 10 other “items of evidence” that were not specified.

Meanwhile, Hakim ‘Kim’ Kasoh, 24, was arrested with 2.1g of ya ice and 43 pills of ya bah at a house in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn.

Muhamadbusree and Hakim were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, police confirmed.











