Drug raids net 10 suspects, firearms

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested 10 people in a series of raids that seized in total more than 480 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), 225 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), firearms and 76 rounds of ammunition.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 8 June 2021, 01:44PM

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids were led by Capt Chaiwat Chuwang of the Phuket Provincial Police, said a report of the operations issued yesterday (June 7).

According to the report, officers arrested Ariya ‘Oh’ Promkhan, 26, who was found with 421g of ya ice and three pills of ya bah at a house in Moo 2, Chalong.

Officers also searched a house in Soi Patak 10, Karon, where they seized a mobile phone, a Honda Wave motorbike and five other unspecified items as items of evidence.

Ariya was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Wannisa ‘Meen’ Tatiyakornkul, 24, was arrested arrested at a house in Soi Hat Saensuk 2, off Lim Sui Ju Rd, in Rassada and found in possession of 49.4g of ya ice, 176 pills of ya bah, 41 .38-calibre bullets, 29 .22-calibre bullets as well as 12 other unspecified items. Officers also seized a white Honda Scoopy i motorbike.

Wannisa was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.

Officers went to a house on Montri Rd, in Phuket Town where they arrested Thanya ‘Kan’ Anujon, 29, who was found with 3.19g of ya ice, 30 pills of ya bah, a set of drug-taking equipment and six other items of evidence, and Khomsan ‘Khom’ Chuechun, 52, who was found with 4.8g of ya ice, 16 pills of ya bah a set of drug-taking equipment and six other unspecified items.

In making the arrests police also seized two motorbikes: a white Honda Scoopy i and a Yamaha R3.

Thanya and Khomsan were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Pornchet ‘Chet’ Iamla-or, 26, was arrested at a house in Moo 2, Chalong, where he was found with 2.35g of ya ice. Police also seized his purple Honda MSX125 motorbike.

Pornchet was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Following searches at a house in Moo 3, Rassada, and a house in Moo 2, Chalong, officers arrested Arnon ‘Non’ Lakthan, 26, after he was found with 2.98g of ya ice and a set of drug-taking equipment. Police also seized his yellow Honda Scoopy i motorbike as evidence.

Arnon was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police also arrested three people at a house in Baan Pasak, Moo 4, Cherng Talay.

Officers arrested Krissada ‘Kit’ Saepan, 40, for possession of 0.08g of ya ice, and Sirid ‘Rid’ Konchan, 42, originally from Sakon Nakhon, for possession of 0.5g of ya ice.

Wisit “Bao” Khongsrisuwan, 24, originally from Nakhon Srithammarat, was arrested at the house after he was found with 230g of kratom leaves and 800ml of kratom juice.

Wisit was also found with a revolver handgun and six .38-calibre bullets.

Krissada, Sirid and Wisit were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station, where Krissada was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, while Sirid was charged with possession with intent to sell.

Wisit was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The report also marked the arrest of Manit ‘Nit’ Promkaew, 31, who was found at a house in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, with a 9mm pen gun with one bullet and a .22-calibre pen gun with one bullet.

Manit was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.