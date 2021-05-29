Phuket drug blitz nets five suspects

PHUKET: Police have arrested five suspects for possession of methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and crystal meth (ya ice) under ‘crime mobilization’ operation that began on Thursday (May 27).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 May 2021, 10:24AM

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The operation, led by Lt Col Chaiwat Chuawang of the Phuket Provincial Police, is to continue through Monday (May 31).

According to a report of the arrests so far, police arrested Nattaphong ‘Boy’ Charoenpong, 36, at a house on Narisorn Rd, Phuket Town, where he was found with 40.62 grammes of ya ice packed into 62 small plastic bags.

Police also seized a digital scale, his Samsung Galaxy J4 mobile phone and four other items of evidence along with his Honda PCX motorbike, estimated to be worth B50,000.

Nattaphong was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

Officers arrested Lerdech Na Nakha, 34, at one house in Rassada but then took him to his own house, also in Rassada, where a search found 136 ya bah pills and 15.37g of ya ice packed into separate bags.

Officers also seized a digital Scale, his mobile phone and Yamaha Mio motorbike registered in Samut Prakan, valued at about B15,000.

Lerdech was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell, said the report.

Also arrested at a house nearby in Rassada was Winai Saramat, 34, originally from Wang Wiset District in Trang Province, after he was found with 2.02g of ya ice packed into four separate bags.

Winai was also taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

Officers arrested Busayamas Kerdsap, 35, at a home in Chaofa Garden Home 3 Village in Koh Kaew after she was found with 4.13g of ya ice.

Officers also seized her iPhone X and her Honda Scoopy-I motorbike, estimated to be worth B20,000, and seized a bank transfer slip.

Also arrested in front of the home at Chaofa Garden Home 3 Village in Koh Kaew was

Supanee Na Phatthalung, 35, a resident of Moo 1 Wichit, after she was found with 4.45g of ya ice on her person.

Officers seized her Vivo mobile phone and Honda Click motorbike, valued at about B25,000, as well as a photo of a money transfer.

Busayamas and Supanee were both taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell, said the report.