Class Act Media wins two APAC Insider awards

PHUKET: Class Act Media and IMAGE asia have been bestowed two accolades at this year’s UK-based annual APAC insider awards.



By The Phuket News

Monday 19 December 2022, 12:08PM

Image Asia/Class Act Media was bestowed ‘Most Outstanding News & Information Business - Phuket’ while The Phuket News was awarded ‘Leading Provider of Digital News & Information - Southern Thailand’.

The Phuket News, and its sister newspapers Thai-language Khao Phuket and Russian-language Novosti Phuketa, are published by Class Act Media, in print and online.

The Class Act Media house is also home to the popular Live 89.5 radio station broadcasting across the island and JP Mestanza’s Phuket News TV ‘Phuket Xtra’ video reports. The IMAGE asia brand, under the same media ownership, produces the popular Window on Phuket magazine and the Where to Eat in Phuket dining guide.

In announcing the awards, awards co-ordinator Dean Taylor said, “As we start to transition into the post-COVID world, industries throughout the APAC region are starting to emerge and report the first signs of growth, proving that we are on the path back to normality! The steps may be tentative at first, however, there are sure-fire signs of irreversible growth for the region’s key industries, and that is down to the sheer amount of perseverance and effort from everyone involved.

“GDP growth has also proved readily stable throughout the pandemic, with the Asian economy contracting by only 1.5% in 2020, compared to the overall global economy shrinking by 3.2%... Expectations are high for the economies in this region, which are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“At the same time, the disruption caused by COVID has brought lasting effects in the forms of hybrid work set-up and rapid digitisation, prompting organisations to rethink their strategies,” he added.

The APAC Business Awards 2022, hosted by APAC Insider, aims to showcase and secure selected businesses’ positions as true leaders and trend-setters throughout the region, as well as informing potential clients and colleagues that they are providing an award-winning service, said a release announcing the awards.

“The APAC Insider team gathers information independently from a variety of publicly accessible sources, assessed alongside any material supplied by a nominating party or the nominee themselves. Final judgement is cast based on various criteria such as: business performance, longevity, expansion and any significant innovations or feedback,” the release added.

Class Act Media & IMAGE asia General Manager Jason Beavan commented on receiving the awards, "Once again we are honoured by these awards. They show how resilient our team has been over the past few years. I take my hat off weekly to them for how tremendously positive they have been and the way they keep striving to be the best. Thank you team.”

Earlier this year The Phuket News was recognised for its news service by being awarded the ‘Best Online News Platform 2022’ in APAC insider’s ‘South East Asia Business Awards’.

In 2021, Class Act Media and IMAGE asia were recognised in the annual APAC Insider Business Awards by being bestowed the accolade ‘Most Outstanding Small Local Business - Phuket’.

Also to win an award this year was Tiger Marine Charter, which won ‘Best Private Yacht Charter Service Provider 2022 - Phuket’

APAC Insider has a circulation of 161,000 leaders and decision makers. With 22% of the circulation being from the South East Asia region, APAC Insider acts as an invaluable resource that informs its readership of all major developments in this vibrant and plentiful location, APAC Insider noted in its release.