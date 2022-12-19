Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Class Act Media wins two APAC Insider awards

Class Act Media wins two APAC Insider awards

PHUKET: Class Act Media and IMAGE asia have been bestowed two accolades at this year’s UK-based annual APAC insider awards.


By The Phuket News

Monday 19 December 2022, 12:08PM

Image: APAC Insider

Image: APAC Insider

Image: APAC Insider

Image: APAC Insider

« »

Image Asia/Class Act Media was bestowed ‘Most Outstanding News & Information Business - Phuket’ while The Phuket News was awarded ‘Leading Provider of Digital News & Information - Southern Thailand’.

The Phuket News, and its sister newspapers Thai-language Khao Phuket and Russian-language Novosti Phuketa, are published by Class Act Media, in print and online.

The Class Act Media house is also home to the popular Live 89.5 radio station broadcasting across the island and JP Mestanza’s Phuket News TV ‘Phuket Xtra’ video reports. The IMAGE asia brand, under the same media ownership, produces the popular Window on Phuket magazine and the Where to Eat in Phuket dining guide.

In announcing the awards, awards co-ordinator Dean Taylor said, “As we start to transition into the post-COVID world, industries throughout the APAC region are starting to emerge and report the first signs of growth, proving that we are on the path back to normality! The steps may be tentative at first, however, there are sure-fire signs of irreversible growth for the region’s key industries, and that is down to the sheer amount of perseverance and effort from everyone involved.

“GDP growth has also proved readily stable throughout the pandemic, with the Asian economy contracting by only 1.5% in 2020, compared to the overall global economy shrinking by 3.2%... Expectations are high for the economies in this region, which are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“At the same time, the disruption caused by COVID has brought lasting effects in the forms of hybrid work set-up and rapid digitisation, prompting organisations to rethink their strategies,” he added.

The APAC Business Awards 2022, hosted by APAC Insider, aims to showcase and secure selected businesses’ positions as true leaders and trend-setters throughout the region, as well as informing potential clients and colleagues that they are providing an award-winning service, said a release announcing the awards.

CBRE Phuket

“The APAC Insider team gathers information independently from a variety of publicly accessible sources, assessed alongside any material supplied by a nominating party or the nominee themselves. Final judgement is cast based on various criteria such as: business performance, longevity, expansion and any significant innovations or feedback,” the release added.

Class Act Media & IMAGE asia General Manager Jason Beavan commented on receiving the awards, "Once again we are honoured by these awards. They show how resilient our team has been over the past few years. I take my hat off weekly to them for how tremendously positive they have been and the way they keep striving to be the best. Thank you team.”

Earlier this year The Phuket News was recognised for its news service by being awarded the ‘Best Online News Platform 2022’ in APAC insider’s ‘South East Asia Business Awards’.

In 2021, Class Act Media and IMAGE asia were recognised in the annual APAC Insider Business Awards by being bestowed the accolade ‘Most Outstanding Small Local Business - Phuket’.

Also to win an award this year was Tiger Marine Charter, which won ‘Best Private Yacht Charter Service Provider 2022 - Phuket

APAC Insider has a circulation of 161,000 leaders and decision makers. With 22% of the circulation being from the South East Asia region, APAC Insider acts as an invaluable resource that informs its readership of all major developments in this vibrant and plentiful location, APAC Insider noted in its release.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 19 December 2022 - 16:22:49 

These APAC awards are  merely self congratulatory back slapping that are meaningless.
The PN passes on press releases which can't be considered "news." There's no effort to actually investigate or report any real stories. Not surprising due to pressure to avoid it.
So, enjoy the little accolade. Actually reporting news in stead of passing on press releases would be fantastic.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wet weather warning, More than 3-year overstay, Flood prevention measures || December 19
Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing
‘Gold Wing’ big bike riders bring B14mn tourism boost
Wet weather dampens Phuket
HM The King and Queen contract COVID
Visa implements new measures to enhance security
Hungry wild elephants ‘knock’ on villagers’ doors
Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die
Woman on motorbike crushed by 18-wheeler in Chalong
Phuket Carnival in Patong marks return of tourism
Officials splash B113mn on Phuket flood-prevention works
District officials make Bang Tao drug bust
Phuket joins prayers for Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Chinese woman in Phuket charged for 1,316-day overstay
Police target tourist hunters

 

Phuket community
District officials make Bang Tao drug bust

Any other questions Kurt? Or only those six?...(Read More)

Police target tourist hunters

Pooliekec forget that Putin called up 300,000 man for his front in Ukraine. Who didn't show up w...(Read More)

Class Act Media wins two APAC Insider awards

These APAC awards are merely self congratulatory back slapping that are meaningless. The PN passes...(Read More)

Police target tourist hunters

Yup,to the nearest 7/11 to buy 285 and back ! Probably the only place you meet them....(Read More)

Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing

Kurt, the Thai Navy isn't responsible for the Tsunami buoys ! Surprised you don't know as yo...(Read More)

Police target tourist hunters

@Capricornball As you know so much about all the illegal businesses including those involved in i...(Read More)

Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing

Aaah, our bath tub captain is on it again ! ...(Read More)

Navy ship sinks in storm, 31 crew missing

A ship is as seaworthy as the crew is. Closing watertight doors and deck openings prevent water comi...(Read More)

Police target tourist hunters

Actually I do Dekas...every day. The streets are filled with draft-aged Russians, and I know numerou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

Maverick hit the nail on the head. Efficient public transportation could help immensely. If somethi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket

 