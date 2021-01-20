Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Class Act Media wins APAC Insider Business Award

Class Act Media wins APAC Insider Business Award

PHUKET: Class Act Media and IMAGE Asia have been recognised in the annual APAC Insider Business Awards by being bestowed the accolade ‘Most Outstanding Small Local Business - Phuket’.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 10:58AM

The APAC Business Awards aim to celebrate the success of companies of all sizes across the APAC region, regardless of industry. Image: APAC Insider

The APAC Business Awards aim to celebrate the success of companies of all sizes across the APAC region, regardless of industry. Image: APAC Insider

The winners of the annual UK-based awards were announced yesterday (Jan 19).

“Now in its fifth year, the APAC Business Awards aim to celebrate the success of companies of all sizes across the APAC region, regardless of industry,” explained the release announcing this year’s winners.

“This last year, more than any other, success has been far from guaranteed. Even long-established firms were met with uncertainty and challenges, with start-ups and newcomers facing a baptism of fire, the likes of which hadn’t been seen for decades. With all of this in mind, we launch the 2020 programme with a slight shift in ethos – we wanted to offer a counterpoint to the challenges of the year by focusing on those that have, in whatever small or large way, achieved success over the last 12 months.

“All in all, the heart of the programme remains the same: we want to represent and recognise these achievements and to showcase those companies who can truly be described as paragons on the greater professional landscape,” the release added.

Speaking at the announcement of the awards, Awards Co-ordinator Katherine Benton said, “I offer a sincere and heartfelt congratulations to all of those recognised in the 2020 Business Awards. I hope you all have a wonderful 2021 ahead.”

Class Act Media is the publisher of local English-language newspaper, in print and online, The Phuket News, and its sister newspapers Thai-language Khao Phuket and Russian-language Novosti Phuketa.

Dewa Phuket Resort

The Class Act Media house is also home to the popular Live 89.5 radio station broadcasting across the island and JP Mestanza’s Phuket News TV ‘Phuket Xtra’ video reports.

The IMAGE Asia brand, under the same media ownership, produces the popular Window on Phuket magazine and the Where to Eat dining guide.

To find out more about the prestigious awards, and the dedicated professionals selected for them, and the full list of winners, visit APAC-Insider.com.

Published quarterly, APAC Insider endeavours to deliver the latest need-to-know business content and updates from across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Keeping pace with a vast array of ever-changing sectors thanks to regular contributions from some of the region’s foremost corporate professionals, APAC Insider is home to the very best news, features and comment from the people and institutions in the know,” the magazine notes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket schools may reopen tomorrow, confirms Vice Governor
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record
PM vows action against ‘false’ stories on vaccine plan
Appeal to find missing Phuket man, 43, last seen heading to cockfight
B210bn hardship aid gets nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Brit-made vaccine on brink of approval for Thailand! Free jabs some Phuket foreigners! || January 19
Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest
Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection
Thailand’s tourism industry and coronavirus 2021
CCSA frets about Malaysia virus spill
WHO, China could have acted faster on pandemic: experts
No need for COVID-19 test to extend visa, says Phuket Immigration
Government denies rift with Mor Chana creators
AstraZeneca jabs tipped to get nod for ‘emergency use’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to consider legalised gambling to combat Covid-19 || January 18

 

Phuket community
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record

The law was suspended for almost 2 years on request of His majesty the King.. Why this law has been ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

@ Galong, 'How much trouble is it to patrol Phuket'? Good question! Probably that is not i...(Read More)

Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok

Another U turn point accident Another needless death. Condolences to the family of the motorcyclis...(Read More)

Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

@kjw001. The vaccines are not yet on Phuket. After arrival, Officialdom will start to think further...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

I have been here 11 years and in that time there has been constant development inside Sirinat Nation...(Read More)

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

Seen the photos, this is not a temporarily hided cheap place. Must be well known by Phuket Town auth...(Read More)

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

How long is this Town Bar already existing with, of course, the knowledge and under the eyes of Phuk...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

It seems many 'Big Men' cause a lot of damage to the beauty, flora and fauna of Phuket islan...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

A large section of forest on the hills above Naiharn/Sai Yuan has also been cut and burnt recently. ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

Galong, I agree with you. Those useless "officials" don't even notice huge resorts bei...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 