The Phuket News wins APAC Insider Award

PHUKET: The Phuket News has been announced as winner of the Best Online News Platform 2022 - Thailand at the APAC Insider South East Asia Business Awards.


By The Phuket News

Monday 20 June 2022, 12:27PM

Image: APAC Insider

Image: APAC Insider

“The events of the last two years have proven to be a challenging gauntlet for businesses of all sizes across the world. For new businesses looking to build and settle on robust foundations, the global pandemic proved to be a baptism of fire defined by uncertainty and overcome only through sheer creativity and adaptability,” APAC Insider said in its release announcing the award winners.

“Of course, online businesses fared better overall, and it is here that many South East Asian companies gained ground that would have otherwise been lost. All in all, South East Asia, as a region, has showcased a steadfast ability to find success. It is with this in mind that APAC Insider Magazine launched the 2022 edition of the awards programme,” the announcement read.

Awards Co-ordinator Victoria Cotton commented on the success of the deserving winners, “It has been a delight to reach out to those selected in this year’s programme. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to all of those recognised, and I wish you all an amazing rest of the year ahead.”

The Phuket News, and its sister newspapers Thai-language Khao Phuket and Russian-language Novosti Phuketa, are published by Class Act Media, in print and online.

Devas Lounge

The Class Act Media house is also home to the popular Live 89.5 radio station broadcasting across the island and JP Mestanza’s Phuket News TV ‘Phuket Xtra’ video reports. The IMAGE asia brand, under the same media ownership, produces the popular Window on Phuket magazine and the Where to Eat dining guide.

Class Act Media & IMAGE asia General Manager Jason Beavan commented on receiving the award, “Wonderful recognition to the hard work from our team, with all the hardships the last 24-plus months has brought, they never once faulted in their commitment to keep Phuket and the world updated on everything Phuket, thank you team.

“Special thanks to all our advertisers, supporters, readers and listeners, without your support and feedback, we would not have been able to win this award. This award really highlights the importance of a local media company, keeping the local community informed and talking to each other. Clear communication is the key to a healthy society,” Mr Beavan added.

APAC Insider has a circulation of 161,000 leaders and decision makers. With 22% of the circulation being from the South East Asia region, APAC Insider acts as an invaluable resource that informs its readership of all major developments in this vibrant and plentiful location.

