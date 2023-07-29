333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Boat safety in spotlight amid weather warning and holidays

Boat safety in spotlight amid weather warning and holidays

PHUKET: Security has been ramped up at major piers and marinas in Phuket amid expectations of increased tourist arrivals on the island during the long holidays from July 28 through August 2, the Phuket office of the Department of Public Relations of Thailand (PR Phuket) has announced.

marinetourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 July 2023 09:00 AM

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 234,000 foreign and Thai nationals are expected to visit Phuket during the long holidays from July 28 to August 2. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

"As the long holidays continue, Phuket tourism is bustling, especially in the areas of Phuket Old Town, Patong Beach, Kata Beach, Karon Beach, and the small islands off Phuket. There are a lot of tourists, including both Thai nationals and foreign visitors from Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, as well as neighboring countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and others," PR Phuket said in a report issued yesterday (July 29).

Adding to the urgency for enhanced marine safety, the Southwestern Meteorological Center (Phuket Met) on the same day (July 29) confirmed its weather warning for the remaining holidays from July 30 through August 2.

The Phuket Met expects waves in the Andaman Sea to reach 3 meters and more than 3 meters in the thunderstorm areas. Small boat should stay ashore in such meteorological condition.

As part of the measure to heighten the safety on vessels used for marine transportation and island tours, Head of the Phuket Marine Office Natchaphong Pranit conducted personal inspections at popular piers.

Mr Natchaphong reiterated key demands for boat operators, such as checking their vessels before trips, ensuring the functionality of radios and readiness of safety equipment on board, exercising caution during navigation, and using AIS tracking all the time while at sea.

Nothing has been said about the requirement to skippers to stay sober while navigating vessels, though illicit drug use was officially confirmed in Phuket’s most recent marine accident which left over 30 people injured in May.

The Pavilions Phuket

The PR Phuket report repeated the Phuket Met weather warning, stressing that small boats measuring less than 10 meters in length should remain at bay during rough weather until August 2.

"In case of a marine accident, the situation can be reported to the 24-hour Marine Office Hotline 1199," PR Phuket reminded.

This hotline can be used by ordinary people as well in cases such as a family suspecting something could have gone wrong with a member who went out to sea for fishing or any other activity and failed to return on time.

No incidents on marine transport have been reported during the first two days of the extended holidays (July 28-29). Other marine incidents included the suspected drowning of a 22-year-old man from Senegal who went swimming at Freedom Beach despite red flags and was dragged into the sea. As of yesterday night (July 29), the man had not been found and was feared dead.

According to Lertchai Wangtrauldee, Director of the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket), over 234,000 people can visit the island of Phuket during the extended holiday, bringing B2.2 billion in tourism revenue.

Ready to welcome holidaymakers, Phuket currently has 1,890 hotels with 101,556 rooms available. Hotel occupancy is forecast at 65.87% with an average stay of 1.7 days per visitor, Mr Lertchai said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 30 July 2023 - 09:16:21 

Why are most of the photos of people walking around in Phuket town if this article is about boat safety?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tropical storm Khanun intensifies into typhoon, poses threat to China, Philippines
Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand
Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach
Search for missing foreign man continues
Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday
Scientists engineer fruit flies capable of ’virgin birth’
King calls for ’Thai wisdom’
Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning
Street art in Karon praised as Banksy creation
Foreigner missing, feared drowned at Freedom Beach
Mother turtle returns to lay eggs on Karon Beach
Rise in drug use among Phuket labourers
TAT adopts cautious approach to visa fee waiver scheme
Growth forecast revised down to 3.5%
PPAO to host monthly discounted household essentials market

 

Phuket community
Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday

More blathering comments about comments from dekAss. If you go donate your blood dekAss, you can be ...(Read More)

King calls for ’Thai wisdom’

And there goes the fireworks factory ......(Read More)

King calls for ’Thai wisdom’

Thai wisdom. That sounds like an oxymoron for sure....(Read More)

Street art in Karon praised as Banksy creation

Should have told him to piss off and do his graffiti elsewhere. That looks like a child drew it, and...(Read More)

Boat safety in spotlight amid weather warning and holidays

Why are most of the photos of people walking around in Phuket town if this article is about boat saf...(Read More)

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

Same at Naiharn. All the lifeguards there ever seem to do is stare at their dumbphones and very occa...(Read More)

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

The ocean during they SW monsoon is dangerous -period rips are prevalent and strong currents prevail...(Read More)

Mother turtle returns to lay eggs on Karon Beach

As long as the west coast beaches are lit up like Studio 54, no baby turtles will make it back in...(Read More)

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

Yes Kurt. You can see them at Nai Harn beach....(Read More)

Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday

@Kurt Ever thought about why it is called a donation ? Anyway Kurt, you don't have to think a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
SOHO Pool Club
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
CBRE - Villa Management

 