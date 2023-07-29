Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

PHUKET: The island of Phuket and nearby areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall from July 30 through August 2, with the Phuket branch of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a warning for four provinces along the Andaman coast.

weatherSafety

By Petanque

Saturday 29 July 2023 10:00 AM

The Southwestern Meteorological Center, located near Phuket International Airport (Phuket Met), issued a heavy rain warning at 6am yesterday (July 28) and reissued it at 6am today (July 29).

The heavy weather period is expected to start tomorrow (July 30), according to the most recent warning signed by Phuket Met Director Weera Samalee. Though Phuket Met’s forecast for today also promises wet weather.

"The abundant and heavy rain will occur in some areas, including the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. People should be cautious due to the severe conditions," Mr Weera warned.

"The wind waves in the upper part of the Andaman Sea will intensify, reaching up to 2-3 meters high and above 3 meters high in thundershower areas and nearby. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid shipping in thundershower areas. Small ships in the upper part of the Andaman Sea should stay at bay. People should be aware of severe weather conditions and stay tuned to official announcements," he added.

Many areas on the beaches along the west coast are already marked with red flags, indicating that it is not safe to swim in those areas. Beachgoers are urged to swim only in areas marked by yellow-red flags, where lifeguards are on duty.

The Patong Surf Life Saving Facebook page posted a video yesterday (July 28) showing yet another tourist being escorted out of the treacherous surf, along with a heartfelt plea for all tourists to heed the warnings of lifeguards.

The appeal came just as emergency workers were initiating a search and rescue operation for a missing tourist who had attempted to swim at Freedom Beach. As of today’s morning (July 29), they have been no reports on that case.