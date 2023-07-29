British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

PHUKET: The island of Phuket and nearby areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall from July 30 through August 2, with the Phuket branch of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a warning for four provinces along the Andaman coast.

weatherSafety
By Petanque

Saturday 29 July 2023 10:00 AM

Patong beach on July 26. Red flags indicate a no-swimming zone. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving.

Patong beach on July 26. Red flags indicate a no-swimming zone. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving.

Phuket weather warning issued on July 29. Image: Phuket Met

Phuket weather warning issued on July 29. Image: Phuket Met

Phuket weather forecast for July 29. Image: Phuket Met

Phuket weather forecast for July 29. Image: Phuket Met

« »

The Southwestern Meteorological Center, located near Phuket International Airport (Phuket Met), issued a heavy rain warning at 6am yesterday (July 28) and reissued it at 6am today (July 29).

The heavy weather period is expected to start tomorrow (July 30), according to the most recent warning signed by Phuket Met Director Weera Samalee. Though Phuket Met’s forecast for today also promises wet weather.

"The abundant and heavy rain will occur in some areas, including the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. People should be cautious due to the severe conditions," Mr Weera warned.

"The wind waves in the upper part of the Andaman Sea will intensify, reaching up to 2-3 meters high and above 3 meters high in thundershower areas and nearby. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid shipping in thundershower areas. Small ships in the upper part of the Andaman Sea should stay at bay. People should be aware of severe weather conditions and stay tuned to official announcements," he added.

Many areas on the beaches along the west coast are already marked with red flags, indicating that it is not safe to swim in those areas. Beachgoers are urged to swim only in areas marked by yellow-red flags, where lifeguards are on duty.

The Patong Surf Life Saving Facebook page posted a video yesterday (July 28) showing yet another tourist being escorted out of the treacherous surf, along with a heartfelt plea for all tourists to heed the warnings of lifeguards.

The appeal came just as emergency workers were initiating a search and rescue operation for a missing tourist who had attempted to swim at Freedom Beach. As of today’s morning (July 29), they have been no reports on that case.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 29 July 2023 - 11:38:17 

A big problem with the "Red Flag" concept is that red flags are posted at every beach every day regardless of the conditions. They have simply become part of the landscape. The lifeguards usually post "swimming only" areas in front of their tents, regardless of conditions, although the entire beach is filled with tourists, most of which are not readily visible by lifeguards.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Search for missing foreign man continues
Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday
Scientists engineer fruit flies capable of ’virgin birth’
King calls for ’Thai wisdom’
Street art in Karon praised as Banksy creation
Foreigner missing, feared drowned at Freedom Beach
Mother turtle returns to lay eggs on Karon Beach
Rise in drug use among Phuket labourers
TAT adopts cautious approach to visa fee waiver scheme
Growth forecast revised down to 3.5%
PPAO to host monthly discounted household essentials market
Phuket marks His Majesty’s birthday
Japan says North Korea threat more serious than ‘ever’
Thaksin can seek royal pardon, says Wissanu
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Waterfall tragedy, Thaksin to return, Airport walkway probe done, Phuket racing || Thailand News

 

Phuket community
Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday

How much do hospitals charge for this donated blood? ...(Read More)

Rise in drug use among Phuket labourers

Yes Kurt, and not forget they could use the Air Force too.Just in case someone would use a drone to ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

A big problem with the "Red Flag" concept is that red flags are posted at every beach ever...(Read More)

Rise in drug use among Phuket labourers

When people are unhappy they seek ways to forget their pains and problems. Many consume alcohol, oth...(Read More)

Foreigner missing, feared drowned at Freedom Beach

That's what happens when you do stupid things. The gene pool is better off......(Read More)

Mother turtle returns to lay eggs on Karon Beach

What's the mayor of Rawai doing getting involved with things that happen in Karon? Where's t...(Read More)

Rise in drug use among Phuket labourers

Per defenition is it not difficult to seal off a Island of drugs import. Trained people at the brid...(Read More)

TAT adopts cautious approach to visa fee waiver scheme

Cautious approach? Are tourists dangerous? Tourists are to much regimental treated. Quite a number o...(Read More)

Low-cost carriers ramp up China flights

@Kurt There are enough " walking ways" at NaiHarn Beach. Same as in many other countrie...(Read More)

More palms for your garden

I have some Golden Cane Palms on my property. The fruit attracts Fruit Bats/ Flying foxes...It has t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
SOHO Pool Club
CBRE - Villa Management
Phuket Property
Zonezi Properties
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket

 