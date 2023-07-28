Foreigner missing, feared drowned at Freedom Beach

PHUKET: A search is underway for a foreign tourist who went swimming with a group of friends at Freedom Beach earlier today (July 28) and went missing in the water around noon, Phuket Tourist Police has reported.

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 July 2023 05:26 PM

As of 3.30pm today (July 28), rescue teams were still looking for a man who failed to return back to shore at Freedom Beach. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

According to Phuket Tourist Police, the initial report was of a drowning incident at Freedom Beach. The victim was reported as a 22-year-old male of French nationality, who was spending time on the beach with two other French nationals and a Thai national.

The group had arrived at the beach at around 8am, Phuket Tourist Police said explaining the details of the report. Four hours later, at around noon, a ’good citizen’ alerted lifeguards about the tourists having trouble in the water. Three of them either made it to the shore themselves or were assisted, but the fourth person was lost at sea.

Rescue workers, who were called to the scene, confirmed to The Phuket News that the initial report was of a drowning, but later it was clarified that the victim was still missing.

As of 3.30pm, the fourth person – a foreign man of either French or Indian nationality – had not been found. Officers from relevant departments were proceeding with a search and rescue mission, trying to utilize the remaining daylight.