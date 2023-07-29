Search for missing foreign man continues

Mr Ba was declared missing following an incident at Freedom Beach around noon on July 28. According to rescue workers, red flags were posted on the beach on that day meaning swimming was prohibited. Today’s pictures clearly show red flags and people enjoying themselves in the water.
Initially, Phuket emergency workers were informed that Mr Ba, believed at that time to be a French national, was swimming in the sea with three friends and drowned. However, later on that day is was clarified that Mr Ba was missing.
Today, officials provided further details, stating that Mr Ba is a Senegalese national and he visiting Freedom Beach with only one friend, a 22-year-old French national named Yoram Boualem Machraoui. While Mr Machraoui successfully made it to the beach from the surf, Mr Ba was dragged out to sea.
The search and rescue operations were suspended for the nighttime and resumed this morning (July 29). As of 4pm, there have been no reports regarding Mr Ba’s fate.
Officials have confirmed that the man was staying in Thailand on an education visa. He arrived via Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport On June 24 (his most recent) and was granted temporary permission to stay in the country until Sept 21.
