Search for missing foreign man continues

PHUKET: Search teams are continuing their efforts to search the waters along Phuket’s west coast for a 22-year-old foreigner who went missing after failing to reach the shore from rough surf yesterday (July 28). The missing man has been identified as Cheikhouna Ba, holding a Senegalese passport.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 July 2023 04:24 PM

As of 4pm on July 29, the missing foreigner had not been found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Ba was declared missing following an incident at Freedom Beach around noon on July 28. According to rescue workers, red flags were posted on the beach on that day meaning swimming was prohibited. Today’s pictures clearly show red flags and people enjoying themselves in the water.

Initially, Phuket emergency workers were informed that Mr Ba, believed at that time to be a French national, was swimming in the sea with three friends and drowned. However, later on that day is was clarified that Mr Ba was missing.

Today, officials provided further details, stating that Mr Ba is a Senegalese national and he visiting Freedom Beach with only one friend, a 22-year-old French national named Yoram Boualem Machraoui. While Mr Machraoui successfully made it to the beach from the surf, Mr Ba was dragged out to sea.

The search and rescue operations were suspended for the nighttime and resumed this morning (July 29). As of 4pm, there have been no reports regarding Mr Ba’s fate.

Officials have confirmed that the man was staying in Thailand on an education visa. He arrived via Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport On June 24 (his most recent) and was granted temporary permission to stay in the country until Sept 21.