Bangla noodle vendor shot by cop given new work to support own family

PHUKET: Aroon Thongplab, a 26-year-old noodle vendor left paralysed after he was shot by a drunk off-duty police officer on Bangla Rd, Patong, in February last year, has been given a full-time job so he can continue to provide for his young family.

By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 29 December 2022, 10:00AM

The police officer involved, Pornthep Channaong, shot Mr Aroon in the stomach then taunted Mr Aroon while he writhed on the street begging for mercy. Pornthep even fired another shot at close range at Mr Aroon, luckily missing him.

In August this year Pornthep was found guilty of all charges against him initially sentenced to 33 years and four months imprisonment for attempted murder and drug- and gun-related charges. CCTV footage of the incident was instrumental in the court’s decision.

Pornthep’s sentences were reduced to 25 years and four months imprisonment for attempted murder, 15 days’ jail for drug use, and a fine for firearms offences reduced to B1,000.

However, Pornthep was also ordered by the court to pay B7,992,500 in damages, to be paid over 20 years. The damages awarded included the fact that Mr Aroon had been left paralysed for life by the bullet, which came to rest next to his spine.

Mr Aroon and his family were left to suffer the added strain of financial hardship while the case, repeatedly delayed, was finally heard in court.

The Royal Thai Police graciously announced they would pay for Mr Aroon’s medical bills ‒ though all surgeries and treatments were provided by Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island.

Regardless, fundraising efforts were still much needed to help with the nurse care needed after Mr Aroon returned home, and the medical support equipment needed, such as an appropriate bed, to which Mr Aroon was confined while he was recovering. Fundraising by expats on the island raised some B400,000 to help Mr Aroon and his wife Kulthida Chananan, and to support their two young children

More good news arrived at Mr Aroon’s household yesterday, with the confirmation that the Pisona Group of companies, based in Patong and led by local businessman Preechawude ’Prab’ Keesin, had him hired to organise social activities.

Mr Prab confirmed to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket yesterday that Mr Aroon will receive B20,000 salary for his new position.

Mr Prab also confirmed that Mr Aroon will also take on the role as a “CSR (Stay for Others)” staffer working for the Patong Development Foundation, which was founded by Mr Prab.

Mr Aroon expressed his gratitude to Mr Prab and all people involved for giving him the opportunity to return to work and earn money.

“I will be able to take care of myself and my family again,” he said.