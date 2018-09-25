THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

crimepolicedeath
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 September 2018, 05:22PM

A photo of Chitnupong Kerjan, shot dead by police early last Tuesday, is held up during the protest on Saturday (Sept 22). Photo: PR Dept

The official notice from Gen Teeraphol to the Region 8 Police COmmander informing the commander of the latest developments in the case.

However, Gen Teeraphol also pointed that the charge is still pending an investigation into the shooting, which resulted in the death of suspect Chitnupong Kerjan, a 29-year-old resident of Karon, on Phuket’s southwest coast.

Gen Teeraphol in his report addressed to the Commander of the Region 8 Police, named the nine under investigation as:

  • Capt Prechaphat Sangnoi
  • Sen Sgt Maj Goson Suchart
  • Cpl Somchai Sarapan
  • Cpl Ukkrit Phiboon

– all of the Phuket City Police

  • Maj Sanhawit Sanitwong
  • Capt Jira Churdchai
  • L/Cpl Thotpon Laongthong

– all of the Cherng Talay Police

  • Wiroth Boondhet
  • Pongsak Tongkapong

– both Civil Defense Volunteers (OrSor) attached to the Phuket City Police.

In his opening address in the report, Gen Teeraphol also noted that, “This case happened because the suspect tried to kill the officers.”

Gen Teeraphol later in the same report also said, “He used a gun to shoot at police officers.”

Gen Teeraphol officially informed the Region 8 Police Commander of the protest by Chitnupong’s father, Arun Kerjan, and relatives on Saturday (Sept 22) and their demands, which included for the officers involved in the shooting to be transferred out of Phuket within 24 hours while the incident is investigated (See story here.)

New Paths Retreat

He also confirmed that on Saturday he had signed an order for the nine to be transferred out of Phuket, effective the next day, Sunday (Sept 23).

“This case is in the public interest. We need to investigate this case carefully and fairly,” Gen Teeraphol told The Phuket News today.

“We are not investigating this case alone. The Phuket Provincial Prosecutor’s Office is joining the investigation as well,” he added.

Chitnupong was shot dead in his pickup truck near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Cherng Talay at around 1:30am on Tuesday after a chase by police from Phuket Town after he ran a checkpoint and refused to stop. (See story here.)

Police later that day said that Chitnupong had “raised his gun at police”. Inside the vehicle on the driver’s seat police found a .357 revolver with six bullets inside. They also found a homemade gun with one .38 calibre bullet inside, five .45 calibre bullets and a further six .357 bullets. (See story here.)

Chitnupong also rammed three motorbikes waiting at a red traffic light while evading arrest. The families of those injured have said they will pursue legal channels for compensation. (See story here.)

The Phuket News has yet to independently confirm an unsubstantiated report that claims that Chitnupong was previously wanted on six separate arrest warrants at the time of his death – three issued at the request of Phuket City Police, one issued for the Patong Police and one issued for police in Trang.

The same report claimed that two previous arrest warrants for Chitnupong had expired and a third had been cancelled.

 

 

