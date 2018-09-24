PHUKET: Three motorcyclist injured by a man fleeing police in Phuket Town in a pickup truck last week are to take civil action against the man’s family.

By Chutharat Plerin

Monday 24 September 2018, 04:09PM

CCTV footage shows Chitnupong mowing down three motorcyclists waiting at red traffic lights. Photo: Screengrab via

The man, Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon, was shot dead in his pickup truck near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Cherng Talay at around 1:30am last Tuesday (Sept 18).

Police reported that firearms and ammunition were found in Chitnupong’s car, and that they opened fire only after he raised his gun at them. (See story here.)

On Saturday (Sept 22), LCpl Jirawat Seajew of the Kathu Police posted a video clip on his personal Facebook page taken from CCTV and showing Chitnupong mowing down three motorcyclists who were sat at red traffic lights near the main SuperCheap store on Thepkasattri Rd northbound.

Along with the video was the comment, “This is another angle of the case that happened before they came to protest for fairness, the injured people took no part in this law breaking.”

Speaking to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket today (Sept 24), Col Sompong Thiparpakul of the Phuket City Police said “There were three people injured in this incident and two of them required hospital treatment. However, they have since been released.

“All three have taken civil action against Chitnupong’s familywhich they are entitled to do. It is now up to Chitnupong’s family to reply to this action,” Col Sompong said.

“But everything must go according to the law,” he added.

Nine officers have been ordered to transfer out of the province, pending an investigation into the shooting dead of Chitnupong.

The move comes after relatives angered by the shooting paraded his coffin on Saturday (Sept 22) in protest of the killing.

The relatives called for Phuket Governor Nopparat Plodthong to “deliver justice” for the shooting, which they said was “use of excessive force” by the police. (See story here.)