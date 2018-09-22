THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket police transferred amid extrajudicial killing probe

PHUKET: Nine officers have been ordered to transfer out of the province within the next 24 hours, pending an investigation into the shooting dead a man who ran a checkpoint in Cherng Talay early Tuesday morning.

policecrimedeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 September 2018, 06:08PM

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Nopparat Plodthong (in blue shirt) and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen (left) received the protesters in front of Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Nopparat Plodthong (in blue shirt) and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen (left) received the protesters in front of Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The relatives today accused police of excessive force what thye called the extrajudicial killing of Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The move comes after relatives angered by shooting paraded his coffin today (Sept 22) in protest of the killing.

The man, Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon, was shot dead in his pickup truck near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Cherng Talay at around 1:30am.

Police reported that firearms and ammunition were found in Chitnupong’s car, and that they opened fire only after he raised his gun at them. (See story here.)

At around 1:30pm, Chitnupong’s father, Arun Kherjan, along with more than 50 relatives led a procession of vehicles led by a truck carrying the coffin of his son from Wat Kettho in Kathu, where the funeral is being held, to Phuket Provincial Hall.

The relatives called for Phuket Governor Nopparat Plodthong to “deliver justice” for the shooting, which they said was “use of excessive force” by the police.

Some of the angry residents today carried signs that read: "Police kill".

“We are protesting my son’s death because this killing by police is extraordinary. I do not understand why police did it,” Mr Arun said.

Governor Nopparat assured the incident will be investigated fairly and suggested that the relatives give all relevant information to the Phuket Damrongtham Centre (the provincial office of the Ombudsman’s Office) to assist them in their investigation into the shooting.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen admitted, “The police (involved in the shooting) were not calm. There were nine officers involved in the incident. They will be ordered to move out of the area within 24 hours (and remain there) while the investigation is conducted.

“The prosecutors and the police who will conduct the investigation have been given the evidence. I assure all parties that the investigation will be fair,” he said.

“If the investigation shows that police were wrong in their actions, they will face action for what they did,” Gen Teeraphol said.

However, The Phuket News was informed that Chitnupong was previously wanted on three arrest warrants – two issued in Phuket and one issued in Trang – of which one had been cancelled, and that before those arrest warrants were issued, Chitnupong was involved in five other criminal cases.

After the protest today was diffused, the relatives took Chitnupong’s body to Kathu temple and said they would wait for the results of an independent medical examination and the investigation before holding the funeral services.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police
Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout
Motorists slam police road safety crackdown
Thrust into the front-line
Mothers will ‘never forgive’ Phuket bar owner for murders
Step-father charged over Phuket baby’s death
Phuket nightclub guard arrested for previous murder
Hotel room killer ‘on the run’
Mozambican fugitive deported in sweep on foreign villains
Dad sees foul play in teen’s fatal ‘fall’
Phang Nga police officer shot dead by pregnant wife
Police hunt attackers after Phuket school staffer, 60, found beaten to death
Drugs worth B13bn to get torched
Thai man, 33, beaten, dumped dead in Sydney ditch
Killer put to death in first execution in nine years

 

Phuket community
Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

Silly Kurt,"who is responsible" you ask? TiT, nobody is responsible or accountable, and it...(Read More)

Phuket probation officers prepare to use electronic tagging devices

What are the conditions with use of ankle bracelets? House arrest, or allowed to move a few hundred ...(Read More)

Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings

Blablabla and more blablabla...(Read More)

Man killed in solo Ducati Monster motorbike accident

If the rider had known how to counter steer correctly, he most probably could have made it around th...(Read More)

Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings

The present Governor not present. Sure, during his time on the island nothing happened to get things...(Read More)

August tourist arrivals up 3%

Hosanna! Up 3%, But services, infrastructures, cleanness, beach safety, etc went down, much more th...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard contract corruption probe confirms ‘irregularities’, case sent to NACC

Everyone know this has been going on for years. Going after these folks and stopping it is welcomed...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

How would Soi Bangla in Patong look like if the stopped all bars from having bar girls and boys from...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Hope India's well known rape culture stays at home. Thailand is a perfect foment for it to flour...(Read More)

Man killed in solo Ducati Monster motorbike accident

What circumstances could have been challenged? It happened at a 50 km/h speed advised route at 02:...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Melbourne Cup 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket

 