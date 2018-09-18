Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

PHUKET: A 29-year old man has been shot dead in Thalang this morning (Sept 18) while fleeing from police in Phuket Town.

crimedeathpolicetransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 September 2018, 09:00AM

Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon, was shot dead in his vehicle near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Thalang just after midnight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man, Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon, was shot dead in his vehicle near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Chern Talay at around 1:30am. Chitnupong’s body has been taken to Thalang Hospital.