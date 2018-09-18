THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

PHUKET: A 29-year old man has been shot dead in Thalang this morning (Sept 18) while fleeing from police in Phuket Town.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 September 2018, 09:00AM

Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon, was shot dead in his vehicle near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Thalang just after midnight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man, Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon, was shot dead in his vehicle near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Chern Talay at around 1:30am.

Chitnupong’s body has been taken to Thalang Hospital.

 

 

malczx7r | 18 September 2018 - 12:48:49 

Got to agree with Kurt, how was he fleeing if he was sat in his car and a police officer could shoot him, seems very fishy!

Kurt | 18 September 2018 - 09:51:47 

Shot dead sitting in car while fleeing police?  Excuse me, do I miss something?  He was not a immediate danger to any police officer to give police a reason to be shot dead while fleeing.
Seems police acted not according thai police gun instructions.
Police info here is very limited as well. Mostly you read a lot about 'believes' and so by a captain or colonel. But not here.

