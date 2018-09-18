The man, Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon, was shot dead in his vehicle near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Chern Talay at around 1:30am.
Chitnupong’s body has been taken to Thalang Hospital.
PHUKET: A 29-year old man has been shot dead in Thalang this morning (Sept 18) while fleeing from police in Phuket Town.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
Tuesday 18 September 2018, 09:00AM
Chitnupong Kherjan from Karon, was shot dead in his vehicle near the Tonhorm Restaurant on Srisoonthon Rd in Thalang just after midnight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Kurt | 18 September 2018 - 09:51:47
Shot dead sitting in car while fleeing police? Excuse me, do I miss something? He was not a immediate danger to any police officer to give police a reason to be shot dead while fleeing. Seems police acted not according thai police gun instructions. Police info here is very limited as well. Mostly you read a lot about 'believes' and so by a captain or colonel. But not here.
