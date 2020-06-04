Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total holds at 227

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (June 4) reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19, marking the 10th consecutive day that no new infections have been reported on the island.

Thursday 4 June 2020, 02:37PM

Image: PR Phuket

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus.

The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital on May 31.

The report today noted that 21 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, up four from the 17 reported yesterday.

It also stated that so far 11,751 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 155 on the 11,596 reported yesterday.

Of those, 11,524 were found not infected with the virus.

The report also noted 7,427 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19.

The PR Phuket report today also noted that as control measures restricting travel into and out of Phuket had been eased, all people coming to or leaving Phuket were to register their travel details through the PhuketSmartCheck-In app.