Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total holds at 227

Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total holds at 227

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (June 4) reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19, marking the 10th consecutive day that no new infections have been reported on the island.

Thursday 4 June 2020, 02:37PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus.

 

The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital on May 31.

The report today noted that 21 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, up four from the 17 reported yesterday.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

It also stated that so far 11,751 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 155 on the 11,596 reported yesterday.

Of those, 11,524 were found not infected with the virus.

The report also noted 7,427 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19.

The PR Phuket report today also noted that as control measures restricting travel into and out of Phuket had been eased, all people coming to or leaving Phuket were to register their travel details through the PhuketSmartCheck-In app.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pubs, sport competitions set for restart? Drugs lead in Phuket murder-suicide! || June 4
Phuket Bus terminal readies for relaunch
Phuket Commerce office relaunches ‘Blue Flag’ market to provide vendors COVID-19 relief
TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism
Mains water outages to affect Patong, Karon for a week
Police follow drugs lead in Phuket Town murder-suicide
Helping those in Kamala affected by COVID-19
Phuket airport warns against fake news about reopening
Hong Kong to lead Tiananmen mourning despite virus vigil ban
Crowds flock as several national beaches reopen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand cases declining! Phuket buses relaunch soon? Celebrating HM Queen’s birthday! || June 3
Thais celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
Phuket confirms ninth consecutive day of no fresh COVID cases
Phuket bus services set for weekend relaunch
UK’s Johnson offers visas for millions in Hong Kong

 

Phuket community
TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

good luck with tourism with still all beaches closed in phuket. anyhow in spite of this i haven been...(Read More)

Big push for domestic tourism

"BosysurfNaiHarn" 20 year ago yes, nowadays the beach for the new young demographic touris...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

Good luck attracting tourists with the beaches closed!...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

Do I really need to comment? I have my fingers ready to do the counting. I commend the effort. Ho...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

promoting tourism in phuket with closed beaches and closed airport ............(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

Why would somebody spend money to go to Phuket if you can't go to the beach?...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

" PhuketGreatTime" What a joke ! There is no great time to expect with current restrictio...(Read More)

‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

Editor, I protest, DeKaaskopp's comment had nothing to do with the article.. we all know what ku...(Read More)

Big push for domestic tourism

BosysurfNaiHarn, there are many more beautiduf, cleaner, safer beaches than those on Phuket, but wha...(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

Sam85, best to ingorne most of what Jor12 says, he does it to argue, he forgets about dogs biting, f...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360

 