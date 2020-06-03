Phuket confirms ninth consecutive day of no fresh COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (June 3) reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 June 2020, 12:40PM

Today’s update. Image: PR Dept

This marks the ninth consecutive day that no new infections have been reported and means the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus. The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital on Sunday (May 31).

The report noted that 17 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, decreasing nine from the 26 reported yesterday.

It also stated that so far 11,596 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 226 on the 11,370 reported yesterday.

Of those, 11,369 were found not infected with the virus.

The report also noted 7,396 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

The report emphasised that all citizens maintain and comply with precautionary measures, encouraging people to take care by wearing a mask, eating hot food, using personal eating utensils and cutlery, and washing of hands frequently.

People were also reminded to avoid going to places or events where a lot of people would be gathering and to maintain a distance of one to two meters between others, in order to prevent any chances of a second wave of the virus outbreak.