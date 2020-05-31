BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Last Phuket COVID patient discharged from hospital

Last Phuket COVID patient discharged from hospital

PHUKET: The last person in Phuket infected with COVID-19 to be admitted to hospital for medical treatment has been discharged from hospital care, Phuket officials reported today (May 31).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 May 2020, 05:57PM

Phuket’s performance against COVID-19. Image: Phuket AntiCovid19 / Facebook

Phuket’s performance against COVID-19. Image: Phuket AntiCovid19 / Facebook

The patient, at last report, was receiving treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

No other details were made available about the patient.

The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee broke the news in its daily COVID-19 report for today, which also marked zero new cases of people infected with the virus.

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still remains 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 11,262 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 35 on the 11,227 reported yesterday.

Of those, 11,035 were found not infected with the virus.

Thanyapura Health 360

The PR Phuket report also noted 7,227 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

PR Phuket today reported that only 17 people were receiving “hospital care”, a decrease of 19 from yesterday. All 17 are waiting for test results to confirm whether or not they are infected, said the report.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

The report today called for cooperation from all people in complying with the health orders to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Even though the situation has improved, health measures were still being enforced to prevent a second wave of infections, the report today said.

