Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases today.

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (June 2) reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 June 2020, 03:42PM

It is now eight days in a row that no new cases of infection have been reported in Phuket. Image: PR Phuket

This marks the eighth consecutive day that no new infections have been reported and means the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus. The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital care on Sunday (May 31).

The report noted that 26 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, up six from the 20 reported yesterday.

It also stated that so far 11,370 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 73 on the 11,297 reported yesterday.

Of those, 11,143 were found not infected with the virus.

The report also noted 7,335 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

The report emphasised that all citizens maintain and comply with precautionary measures, encouraging people to take care by wearing a mask, eating hot food, using personal eating utensils and cutlery, washing of hands frequently, and spacing one to two meters between others.

 “If you experience any of the following symptoms you should visit a doctor immediately to test for COVID-19, whether you have a fever or not: coughing, build-up of mucus, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell, shortness of breath, shallow breathing, difficulty breathing,” the report concluded.

