Weather warning for Phuket remains in effect

PHUKET: The weather warning for Phuket is still in effect following the Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast) office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a new advisory about heavy rains and rough seas.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 July 2019, 01:17PM

Brace for more rain, TMD said in a warning, issued this morning (July 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub, TMD

According to the warning, more heavy rainfall is forecast for Phuket, Ranong and Phang Nga provinces during this weekend.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to reach two to three metres high. In thundershower areas, waves can be even more than three meters high, the warning noted.

Boat operators are advised to exercise caution while small boats are urged to refrain from going out to sea until the storm passes.

As more rain is forecast, the national office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) calls on all residents in high-risk areas of Phuket and throughout Southern Thailand to be on full alert for possible floods and landslides. (See story here.)

Phuket had already witnessed several minor floods and a landslip earlier this week, Chief of the Phuket Provincial DDPM office Prapan Kanprasang confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday.

“There is a high possibility of [more] floods and landslides due to continuous heavy rain,” he added.

Meanwhile, the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) surf danger warning also remains in effect, with a warning that high surf, rip currents and flash rip currents pose greater danger during the current weather. (See story here.)