Phuket told to brace for more rain, warned of flash floods, landslides

PHUKET: The national office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has called on all residents in high-risk areas of Phuket and throughout Southern Thailand to be on full alert for possible floods and landslides as more rain is expected to douse the region over the weekend.



By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 19 July 2019, 05:41PM

Roads slippery from rain have resulted in a slew of minor accidents across the island, disaster officials have warned. Photo: PR Dept

Workers attend to a landslip in the hills behind Kalim, north of Patong, yesterday (July 18). Photo: DDPM-Patong

Traffic waits to pass through floodwaters across Thepkrasattri Rd near the SuperCheap main store north of Phuket Town yesterday (July 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A car stalls in floodwaters across Thepkrasattri Rd near the SuperCheap main store north of Phuket Town yesterday (July 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news follows heavy downpours islandwide earlier this week causing traffic delays with minor flooding across main roads and a landslip in hills behind Kalim, north of Patong.

Elsewhere, trees have fallen due to the rain-soaked earth beneath them softening and minor accidents have plagued the roads, Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Phuket Provincial DDPM office confirmed to The Phuket News.

Mr Prapan said today that the DDPM warning issued for possible floods and landslides remains in effect.

“We first reported the situation to Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung on Tuesday (July 16),” he said.

“We have repeated to him that all residents in high-risk areas of Phuket and throughout Southern Thailand are to be on full alert during July 16-22,” he said.

“The DDPM has announced that disasters could occur due to heavy downpours. There is a high possibility of floods and landslides due to continuous heavy rain,” he said.

Mr Prapan urged any persons in need of assistance due to the dangerous situations caused by the weather to call DDPM-Phuket at 076-218444.

Surapong Sarapa, Spokesman for the national office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), told The Phuket News, “Phuket province will experience heavier rains covering up to 70% of the island on Saturday (July 20).

“The rain will ease on Sunday (July 21), but it will be windy. The weather will improve with less rain and lighter winds on Monday,” he said.

The TMD today extended its weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, warning of flash floods and dangerous waves. (See here.)

Meanwhile, the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) surf danger warning also remains in effect, with a warning that high surf, rip currents and flash rip currents pose greater danger during the current weather. (See story here.)