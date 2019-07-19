Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket told to brace for more rain, warned of flash floods, landslides

Phuket told to brace for more rain, warned of flash floods, landslides

PHUKET: The national office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has called on all residents in high-risk areas of Phuket and throughout Southern Thailand to be on full alert for possible floods and landslides as more rain is expected to douse the region over the weekend.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 19 July 2019, 05:41PM

A car stalls in floodwaters across Thepkrasattri Rd near the SuperCheap main store north of Phuket Town yesterday (July 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A car stalls in floodwaters across Thepkrasattri Rd near the SuperCheap main store north of Phuket Town yesterday (July 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Traffic waits to pass through floodwaters across Thepkrasattri Rd near the SuperCheap main store north of Phuket Town yesterday (July 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Traffic waits to pass through floodwaters across Thepkrasattri Rd near the SuperCheap main store north of Phuket Town yesterday (July 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Workers attend to a landslip in the hills behind Kalim, north of Patong, yesterday (July 18). Photo: DDPM-Patong

Workers attend to a landslip in the hills behind Kalim, north of Patong, yesterday (July 18). Photo: DDPM-Patong

Workers attend to a landslip in the hills behind Kalim, north of Patong, yesterday (July 18). Photo: DDPM-Patong

Workers attend to a landslip in the hills behind Kalim, north of Patong, yesterday (July 18). Photo: DDPM-Patong

Roads slippery from rain have resulted in a slew of minor accidents across the island, disaster officials have warned. Photo: PR Dept

Roads slippery from rain have resulted in a slew of minor accidents across the island, disaster officials have warned. Photo: PR Dept

Roads slippery from rain have resulted in a slew of minor accidents across the island, disaster officials have warned. Photo: PR Dept

Roads slippery from rain have resulted in a slew of minor accidents across the island, disaster officials have warned. Photo: PR Dept

« »

The news follows heavy downpours islandwide earlier this week causing traffic delays with minor flooding across main roads and a landslip in hills behind Kalim, north of Patong.

Elsewhere, trees have fallen due to the rain-soaked earth beneath them softening and minor accidents have plagued the roads, Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Phuket Provincial DDPM office confirmed to The Phuket News.

Mr Prapan said today that the DDPM warning issued for possible floods and landslides remains in effect.

“We first reported the situation to Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung on Tuesday (July 16),” he said.

“We have repeated to him that all residents in high-risk areas of Phuket and throughout Southern Thailand are to be on full alert during July 16-22,” he said.

“The DDPM has announced that disasters could occur due to heavy downpours. There is a high possibility of floods and landslides due to continuous heavy rain,” he said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Mr Prapan urged any persons in need of assistance due to the dangerous situations caused by the weather to call DDPM-Phuket at 076-218444.

Surapong Sarapa, Spokesman for the national office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), told The Phuket News, “Phuket province will experience heavier rains covering up to 70% of the island on Saturday (July 20).

“The rain will ease on Sunday (July 21), but it will be windy. The weather will improve with less rain and lighter winds on Monday,” he said.

The TMD today extended its weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, warning of flash floods and dangerous waves. (See here.)

Meanwhile, the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) surf danger warning also remains in effect, with a warning that high surf, rip currents and flash rip currents pose greater danger during the current weather. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Red flags line Phuket beaches as dangerous surf broils
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Medical marijuana tourism? Dead bride made up! Dog attacker arrested? || July 19
Driver, 25, charged for asleep at the wheel as truck overturns on main Phuket road
Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police
Search for Filipinos lost in Phuket surf continues
AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal
Praewa’s family to sell land to compensate crash victims
UN: Southeast Asia’s meth gangs making $60 billion a year
Free cash to spur tourism, economy
Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teen caught pimping? Patong fire! Tourists lost in surf! || July 18
New tourism minister highlights visitor-safety
Banyan Tree Phuket launches new Serenity Pool Villas & Residences
PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists
Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outage

 

Phuket community
AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal

This article shows clearly that the Phuket RTP is lying when they say that this affair was a misunde...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

Mr Prapai is lying, or softening this criminal behavior, or not knowing what he is talking about wit...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

'Overcharged a little bit'. A so called cheating little bit, yes? Shame, and the misundersta...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Good news! I hope he get what he deserve. Dog fighting is not a human matter and pretend revenge bec...(Read More)

PM Prayut asks Thais to be patient

With 'sweeping powers' the thai people were promised: 'First reforms, than (s)election. ...(Read More)

Patong fire destroys 12 shops, causes more than B1mn in damage

In 1 week a student died, 1 in hospital after electrocution, shops burned down. 'Case closed...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Thai friends on Phuket in 'tourist jobs' are telling me that not many tourist come to Phuket...(Read More)

Searching for justice, nine years on

In regards to the Dependents of the 9 people that were killed & the 4 people that were injured: ...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Point of fact: in order to have "called out" the van driver the good general (oops, sorry,...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Excellent news !...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dot Property Awards
Dream Beach Club
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Save Now Stay Later
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand

 