Phuket surf warning issued as storm conditions rise

PHUKET: The International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) has issued a surf danger warning as Southern Thailand braces for storm conditions following a weather warning issued for Phuket and the Andaman coast, including an advisory from the Phuket Marine Office calling for all small boats to stay ashore.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 01:05PM

The ISLA warning issued at 9am today (July 16) is from Nai Harn in Phuket’s south to Cape Pakarang in Khao Lak. Image: ISLA

The ISLA warning issued at 9am today (July 16) is for Phuket and Khao Lak, and includes a High Surf Advisory, a Rip Current Advisory and Flash Rip Current Advisory from Nai Harn and islands surrounding Phuket's southwest coast, north to Pakarang Cape, Khao Lak and surrounding islands, including all west and southwest facing beaches and bars in-between.

“Surf heights of one to two metres are predicted through this weekend at the above beaches and locations. Swimmers, boaters, beachgoers, and anglers are advised to use caution near the shoreline,” the warning noted.

The stormy weather is attributed to tropical depression “Mun” approaching Thailand from the east later in the week.

“These advisories will be updated,” the ISLA warning noted.

“These conditions are predicted to worsen over the next five to seven days,” it added.

“Lulls may occur intermittently throughout the week. If ocean conditions appear calm, be vigilant for approaching weather fronts, rapidly increasing surf heights, and flash rip currents.

Laguna Golf Phuket

An advisory means the above conditions are predicted and/or likely to occur, the warning noted, adding:

SWIMMERS: Water entry for swimmers is ONLY recommended if area has visible lifeguards, and only between the red-and-yellow flags. Do not enter the water if red flags are flying or no lifeguards are visible.

SURFERS: Surfers, bodyboarders, and bodysurfers should use caution at unguarded beaches, and only enter the water at beaches they are familiar with.

BEACHGOERS: Beach visitors walking along the shore should be alert for dangerous breaking waves near the shore. NEVER turn your back to the ocean when walking along the shoreline. Leave extra distance between yourself and waves running up the beach.

The ISLA warning follows the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a storm weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, and the Phuket Marine Office has issued a marine safety advisory calling for all small boats to stay ashore as the fallout from tropical depression “Mun” approaches Thailand from the east is expected to drench Southern Thailand with downpours in the coming days. (See story here.)

 

