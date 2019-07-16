Storm weather warning issued for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a storm weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, and the Phuket Marine Office has issued a marine safety advisory calling for all small boats to stay ashore as the fallout from tropical depression “Mun” approaches Thailand from the east is expected to drench Southern Thailand with downpours.

weathermarineSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 12:20PM

The advisory issued by the Phuket Marine Office urged all small boats to stay ashore. Image: Phuket Marine Office

The weather warning forecasts heavy rains and strong wind waves reaching up to three metres high during thundershowers. Image: TMD

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. From 17-18 July, the tropical depression from the Pacific is likely to gain strength and move through upper Luzon, the Philippines to the upper South China Sea,” the warning noted.

From 16-19 July, more rains are forecast for the South and the East regions. Outbreaks of heavy rains are also possible for those areas. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash flood and water runoff,” it added.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to reach two to three high and about two meters high in the Gulf of Thailand, the warning explained.

In thundershower areas, waves will be more than three meters high, it cautioned.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” said the TMD warning, issued by TMD Director-General Phuwieng Prakhammintara at 11am today.

The affected areas were listed as follows:

July 16-19 Isolated heavy rain possible for:

East: Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

South (east coast): Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung

South (west coast): Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun

July 20-21 Isolated heavy rain possible for:

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity

South (east coast): Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung; and

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain for:

East: Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

South (west coast): Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun

Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has also issued a notice to all boat operators calling for them to beware storm conditions and for operators of small boats to refrain from putting to sea from today (July 16) through Sunday (July 21).

“The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather advisory warning that Phuket will be hit with a week of heavy thunderstorms from July 16 until July 21,” Mr Wiwat said in his notice.

“The storms will bring isolated heavy rain to areas across the South, including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves are expected to reach more than two metres high,” he added.

“Boat operators should check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” Mr Wiwat urged.

“In addition, all passengers should wear life jackets all the times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” Mr Wiwat said.