Phuket weather warning remains in effect

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has extended its weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, warning of flash floods and dangerous waves.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 July 2019, 09:45AM

The TMD has re-issued its weather warning for Phuket and elsewhere along the Andaman coast. Image: TMD

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. From 18-19 July, tropical storm ‘Danas’ to the North of Luzon, Philippines is likely to move north north-eastward into the East China Sea,” notes the warning.

“From 18-19 July, outbreaks of heavy rains are also possible for the South, the East and the lower Central regions. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash flood and water runoff,” it added.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to each two to three metres high, In thundershower areas, waves will be more than three meters high, the warning noted.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” said the warning.

The TMD identified all Andaman coast provinces of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang and Satun as at risk of the current weather conditions.

The marine traffic warning issued by Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong on Tuesday remains in effect through Sunday, calling for all boat operators to beware storm conditions and for operators of small boats to refrain from putting to sea.

“The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather advisory warning that Phuket will be hit with a week of heavy thunderstorms from July 16 until July 21,” Mr Wiwat said in his notice.

“The storms will bring isolated heavy rain to areas across the South, including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves are expected to reach more than two metres high,” he added.

“Boat operators should check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” Mr Wiwat urged.

“In addition, all passengers should wear life jackets all the times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” Mr Wiwat said.

Meanwhile, the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) has issued a surf danger warning, noting that high surf, rip currents and flash rip currents posed greater danger during the current weather. (See story here.)