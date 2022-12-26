Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches

PHUKET: Phuket officials have issued another reminder that setting off fireworks or setting alight sky lanterns in public areas, namely beaches, remains illegal and is punishable by fines, or worse.

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 December 2022, 04:16PM

The warning issued earlier today (Dec 26). Image: Phuket Info Center

The warning issued today (Dec 26) notes that illegally selling or setting off fireworks or sky lanterns is punishable by imprisonment and a fine.

The warning marked that Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, on behalf of the Phuket Governor, had on May 6 this year issued a notice to all district chiefs, calling for them to take action against the illegal activity, despite it being popular among tourists.

The same notice, marked as Phuket Provincial Announcement Por Kor 0018.1/Wor 3360, was also issued to the Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police and to all mayors across Phuket.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic easing, the lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns in public areas, mainly beaches, was banned as a “preventative safety and security measure”, said the notice.

The ban aims to “prevent loss of life or property”, the notice added.

The warning issued today, and on May 6, both repeated the original provincial ordinance banning the activity, issued on Sept 14, 2016.

The warning today called on all government information channels and government offices to inform the public of the ban, and to enforce the ban in all beach areas in Phuket.

“The local registrar shall strictly prohibit the sale of floating lanterns, lamps, smoke lamps or any other similar objects. without permission to consider further actions in the relevant sections [of law],” the warning today noted.

This latest crackdown on illegal fireworks and sky lanterns began in Patong earlier this month. Acting under orders from Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul, personnel from the Kathu branch of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor) seized illegal fireworks and sky lanterns at four locations on Patong beach on Dec 7.

Patrols searching for more illegal vendors and illegal fireworks continued on Dec 12, with promises that patrols on Patong Beach would now be standard practice.

Local business owners and members of the public have been repeatedly urged to report any suspicious items or activities in their area.

“If you find foreign or suspicious objects, inform the police or agencies,” one official report said.

Selling or using fireworks or sky lanterns in a public area without permission is punishable by up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B60,000, or both, officials have cautioned.

However, despite seizing illegal fireworks and sky lanterns at four locations on Patong Beach on Dec 7, officials have yet to locate and charge any person for illegally selling them to tourists.