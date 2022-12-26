333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches

Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches

PHUKET: Phuket officials have issued another reminder that setting off fireworks or setting alight sky lanterns in public areas, namely beaches, remains illegal and is punishable by fines, or worse.

tourismSafetycrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 26 December 2022, 04:16PM

The warning issued earlier today (Dec 26). Image: Phuket Info Center

The warning issued earlier today (Dec 26). Image: Phuket Info Center

The warning issued today (Dec 26) notes that illegally selling or setting off fireworks or sky lanterns is punishable by imprisonment and a fine.

The warning marked that Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, on behalf of the Phuket Governor, had on May 6 this year issued a notice to all district chiefs, calling for them to take action against the illegal activity, despite it being popular among tourists.

The same notice, marked as Phuket Provincial Announcement Por Kor 0018.1/Wor 3360, was also issued to the Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police and to all mayors across Phuket.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic easing, the lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns in public areas, mainly beaches, was banned as a “preventative safety and security measure”, said the notice.

The ban aims to “prevent loss of life or property”, the notice added.

The warning issued today, and on May 6, both repeated the original provincial ordinance banning the activity, issued on Sept 14, 2016.

The warning today called on all government information channels and government offices to inform the public of the ban, and to enforce the ban in all beach areas in Phuket.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“The local registrar shall strictly prohibit the sale of floating lanterns, lamps, smoke lamps or any other similar objects. without permission to consider further actions in the relevant sections [of law],” the warning today noted.

This latest crackdown on illegal fireworks and sky lanterns began in Patong earlier this month. Acting under orders from Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul, personnel from the Kathu branch of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor) seized illegal fireworks and sky lanterns at four locations on Patong beach on Dec 7.

Patrols searching for more illegal vendors and illegal fireworks continued on Dec 12, with promises that patrols on Patong Beach would now be standard practice.

Local business owners and members of the public have been repeatedly urged to report any suspicious items or activities in their area.

“If you find foreign or suspicious objects, inform the police or agencies,” one official report said.

Selling or using fireworks or sky lanterns in a public area without permission is punishable by up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B60,000, or both, officials have cautioned.

However, despite seizing illegal fireworks and sky lanterns at four locations on Patong Beach on Dec 7, officials have yet to locate and charge any person for illegally selling them to tourists.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Motorbike accidents on the rise, Looking for more direct flights, Sky lanterns banned || December 26
Tourism Minister leads Baan Nam Khem tsunami remembrance memorial
Crane truck hits power pole, slams parked pickup, motorbikes
Princess Sirindhorn has new heart problem
Deficit of flights threatens Phuket’s competitiveness in domestic, international tourism
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls
Rescuers deployed in 20 zones
Over 100 turtle eggs found at Naklua beach on Christmas Day
Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day
Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name
Khao San New Year countdown cancelled in Bangkok
Tuhao’s wife faces money-laundering charges
HRH Prince Dipangkorn to visit Phuket
Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table
HTMS Sukhothai death toll 10 as three more bodies found

 

Phuket community
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

As with COVID, more are suffering in "red" states than blue. Republicans govern badly and...(Read More)

Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

Polar warming is a more apt term. That increase in temp is the force pushing cold air south. ...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

The Captain is a disgrace- I see they politicians are tying to blame a meterologist. Want to know th...(Read More)

Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

Must be global warming......(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

.."Rescuers deployed in 20 zones".. But the most important zone, the inside of the Sukhot...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

None of the 53 professional navy divers able to deal with a wreck at recreational depth? Hiding behi...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

A full Captain, Pichitchai, commanding a small corvette (?), saved himself, sending a message/video ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name

JohnC@ In-Drive and Bolt apps the use of which is fairly widespread now word of mouth works...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name

Old guy, Function of newspapers is to report/investigate matters. In Thailand more reporting than ...(Read More)

HTMS Sukhothai death toll 10 as three more bodies found

Yesterday in BP article with photo of the captain of the Sukhothai, live and well. He supposed to le...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 