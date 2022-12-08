British International School, Phuket
Fireworks, sky lanterns seized on Patong Beach

Fireworks, sky lanterns seized on Patong Beach

PHUKET: Personnel from the Kathu branch of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor) seized illegal fireworks and sky lanterns at four locations on Patong beach last night (Dec 7) during a sweep to crack down people selling or using the items on the beach at night.

patongtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 December 2022, 11:27AM

During their sweep, which started at about 11:30pm, the personnel discovered separate stashes of fireworks and sky lanterns beside four trees on the beach.

The OrSor personnel were acting under orders from Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul, who said the operation was launched following complaints that people were walking around on the beach selling sky lanterns and fireworks, annoying tourists and causing a safety concern.

Of the contraband bound, some of the fireworks had already been lit, Mr Siwat noted.

No people associated with the illegal fireworks and sky lanterns were found, but officers will continue to investigate to track them down, Mr Siwat added.

“I would like to publicly admonish these people who bring firework and sky lanterns, or any other similar object, to sell on the beach ‒ and those who buy them and bring them to the beach themselves,” Mr Siwat said.

“The beach is a public place and the penalty for doing this is a fine of up to B60,000 or up to three years’ imprisonment, or both,” he said.

“In this regard, officers will conduct intensive checks on the beach every day,” Mr Siwat warned.

