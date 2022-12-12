Security patrols along Patong Beach at night continue

PHUKET: Patrols along Patong Beach al night by security personnel are continuing, with officials reporting that the continued patrols are to crack down on people illegally selling or using fireworks and sky lanterns on the beach, and people causing “mischief”.

crimeSafetypatong

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 December 2022, 12:24PM

Members of the Kathu branch of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor) paramilitary organisation are conducting the patrols, under orders by Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawaengkul “to take care of the safety of tourists”, noted an official report of patrols.

The patrols are also to curtail “the movement of individuals prone to violence or groups of people to act in a symbolic way that may have consequences affecting the credibility of Phuket’s tourism”, the report noted.

The patrols began last week as a measure to crack down on drugs, illegal fireworks and “troublemakers” and any other activities that were deemed to constitute a danger to the public.

Local business owners and members of the public were urged to report any suspicious items or activities in their area.

“If you find foreign or suspicious objects, inform the police or agencies,” the report said.

The report repeated the warning that selling or using fireworks or sky lanterns in a public area without permission was punishable by up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B60,000, or both.