Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9

Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9

PHUKET XTRA - December 9 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Search ongoing for missing kayakers |:| Baby's finger woes |:| 23rd dead dugong |:| Tesco may tell Thai business |:| Concrete falls from Chalong Underpass Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 10 December 2019, 10:20AM

Phuket community
Sticky rice vendor killed as motorbike struck by drunk pickup driver

Sadly another fatal road accident in our little village. We see cars and trucks daily, hurtling thro...(Read More)

Missing kayaking couple: ‘We must not lose hope,’ says Vice Governor

As we ( the Yachting community) knew the current is there very strong always N to S up to 2-3 knots ...(Read More)

Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls

Which Phuket thai Authority is responsible for damage to my car due to 'falling off' panels ...(Read More)

Government calls on volunteers to battle plastic trash crisis

When thai Government feels Thailand is in a plastic trash crisis, than send during weekends Official...(Read More)

Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll

* gerimental = regimental....(Read More)

Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll

Army personal, 'grown up' gerimental in barracks, poor educated, are at old age not mentally...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

Yes, it is a big joke. The only 'enforcement' will some day happening during one of the famo...(Read More)

Phuket, Chon Buri minimum wage to rise B6, from Jan 1

That will surely turn the economy round, and extra 30 baht per week to be spent....(Read More)

Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket

A group of 4 kayaks only? And they did not stick together in for them strange waters? Why a part o...(Read More)

Phuket navy base to 'monitor' Myanmar sub in Andaman

The model, with a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, is well known for its quiet operation. The sub can b...(Read More)

 

