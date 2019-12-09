Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket

PHUKET: Officials today expanded the search area in the hunt for missing Polish tourist national Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Sirirakon, 23, from Nakon Sawan, who were last seen kayaking with friends off Yanui Beach, off Phuket’s southwest coast, late Saturday afternoon (Dec 7).

By The Phuket News

Monday 9 December 2019, 10:56AM

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that the search resumed this morning (Dec 9), with a fleet of boats and a Royal Thai Navy helicopter scouring nearby islands and the waters off southwest Phuket for the missing couple.

“We are going out to find them. We have now expanded our search area to about 30 nautical miles far from Yanui Beach,” Maj Ekkachai said.

“We have checked many of the small islands in the area close to the Phuket coast, but we still have yet to find them,” he added.

Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were last seen kayaking with friends off the beach on Saturday.

The group hired four kayaks to explore the waters and small island just offshore Yanui Beach, but when the group returned ashore at about 6:30pm Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were missing.

Police were told by Mr Juszkiewicz’s friends that Mr Juszkiewicz called them while they were on the way back, and that he said that he and Ms Werakan were still far away and not able to return to the shore. They lost contact after that. (See story here.)