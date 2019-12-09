Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket

Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket

PHUKET: Officials today expanded the search area in the hunt for missing Polish tourist national Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Sirirakon, 23, from Nakon Sawan, who were last seen kayaking with friends off Yanui Beach, off Phuket’s southwest coast, late Saturday afternoon (Dec 7).

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 December 2019, 10:56AM

The view from the navy search helicopter this morning. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The view from the navy search helicopter this morning. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search area has been expanded to 30 nautical miles off Phuket’s southwest coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that the search resumed this morning (Dec 9), with a fleet of boats and a Royal Thai Navy helicopter scouring nearby islands and the waters off southwest Phuket for the missing couple.

“We are going out to find them. We have now expanded our search area to about 30 nautical miles far from Yanui Beach,” Maj Ekkachai said.

“We have checked many of the small islands in the area close to the Phuket coast, but we still have yet to find them,” he added.

Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were last seen kayaking with friends off the beach on Saturday.

Thanyapura Football

The group hired four kayaks to explore the waters and small island just offshore Yanui Beach, but when the group returned ashore at about 6:30pm Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were missing.

Police were told by Mr Juszkiewicz’s friends that Mr Juszkiewicz called them while they were on the way back, and that he said that he and Ms Werakan were still far away and not able to return to the shore. They lost contact after that. (See story here.)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket navy base to 'monitor' Myanmar sub in Andaman
Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll
Tesco reviews options to sell operations in Thailand, Malaysia
Brit sailor adrift on stricken yacht rescued off Koh Lipe
Sticky rice vendor killed as motorbike struck by drunk pickup driver
Navy calls in helicopter in search tourist, Thai woman missing on kayak
Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon
Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls
Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet
Parents call for answers after newborn’s finger cut at government hospital, starts to rot
Tourists safe after longtail boat swamped, left stranded in Phang Nga Bay
Tourists injured as van driver asleep at wheel runs red light, slams into another airport van
Pareena land seized, given seven days to return plot
Safety on point: Demerit point penalties for traffic violations to start
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Member of gang stealing safe box with B10m caught |:| December 6

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

It seems like; an overall attitude “driving rules are here to be ignored “...(Read More)

American tourist flees mob amid fight with restaurant staff

@Nasa .Must be strange people over there in northern Europe if that is "Big news" for them...(Read More)

Navy calls in helicopter in search tourist, Thai woman missing on kayak

Let's hope they stopped off somewhere at a resort along the coast. Worrying for eveyone concer...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

This is a joke right?...(Read More)

Government calls on volunteers to battle plastic trash crisis

No foreigner should ever lift a finger to pick up a Thai's trash carelessly tossed on the side o...(Read More)

Tourists injured as van driver asleep at wheel runs red light, slams into another airport van

Thepkrassatri Rd is the most dangerous road on the island with more road deaths & accidents than...(Read More)

Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls

Don't underestimate the danger driving in narrow Chalong Underpass now. If a panel falls down i...(Read More)

Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls

A thinking Official. :-) To much moisture in underpass? Are the walls not built of sufficient wat...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

You're along the right lines on both points. This is a step towards the sorely absent enforcemen...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

This will not make the slightest difference, the key word is "enforcement" and that is sad...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020