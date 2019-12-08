THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Navy calls in helicopter in search tourist, Thai woman missing on kayak

Navy calls in helicopter in search tourist, Thai woman missing on kayak

PHUKET: The Tourist Police this morning called in a helicopter to join the host of boats searching for a Polish tourist and a Thai woman who disappeared while on a hired kayak off Yanui Beach late yesterday afternoon (Dec 7).

tourismmarineSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 8 December 2019, 10:47AM

MIssing Polish national Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, on the kayak yesterday (Dec 7). Photo: Supplied

Werakan Sirirakon, 23, from Nakon Sawan, on the kayak yesterday (Dec 7). Photo: Supplied

The poklice helicopter joined the search this morning (Dec 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search launched at 6:30pm yesterday continued late into the night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for the missing couple resumed this morning (Dec 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Polish national Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Werakan Sirirakon, 23, from Nakon Sawan, were last seen kayaking with friends off the beach.

The group hired four kayaks to explore the waters and small island just offshore Yanui Beach, but when the group returned ashore at about 6:30pm Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were missing.

Police were told by Mr Juszkiewicz’s friends that Mr Juszkiewicz called them while they were on the way back, and that he said that he and Ms Werakan were still far away and not able to return to the shore. They lost contact after that.

Local residents raised the alarm with the local authorities, prompting a search involving Tourist Police, rescue volunteers and Navy personnel that continued late into the night.

The helicopter and boats will scour the waters and nearby islands off Phuket’s south and southwest coast for the missing couple, police reported this morning.

