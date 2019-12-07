Kata Rocks
Parents call for answers after newborn’s finger cut at government hospital, starts to rot

PHUKET: The parents of a two-moth old baby girl have filed a formal complaint with the Phuket Provincial Damrongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) over a nurse at Vachira Phuket Hospital allegedly – albeit accidentally – snipping one of their baby’s fingers with a pair of scissors, leading to the end of the baby’s finger starting to rot.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 7 December 2019, 04:39PM

The little finger on baby Phakawadee's left hand was but while the bandage for a saline drip was being removed, say the parents. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The parents – father Stawut Charnkol, 34, and mother Oranuch Thongdee, 24 – filed the complaint at the provincial ombudsman’s Office at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Oranuch Thongdee with baby Phakawadee at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Supplied

The parents – father Stawut Charnkol, 34, and mother Oranuch Thongdee, 24 – filed the complaint at the provincial ombudsman’s Office at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 6).

Mr Stawut explained that their daughter, Phakawadee, was born at he hospital on Sept 5.

Phakawadee was put on a saline drip attached to her left hand, which a nurse’s assistant removed three days later, on Sept 8.

In cutting the bandage in order to remove the drip, the nurse’s assistant had cut the little finger on Phakawadee’s left hand, Mr Stawut said.

Mr Stawut admitted that neither he nor any family members were present to witness the incident, but remains adamant that is what had happened.

“While the nurse’s assistant did this, me and my family were not allowed to be present to watch as the drip was being removed. We knew that this how our baby’s finger had been cut,” he said.

Mr Stawut said he and his wife had repeatedly asked the hospital to take responsibility for the state of the baby’s finger.

“But all they have done is given us a form to write how we could make this things better,” he said.

“I have come to the Damrongdhama Centre to request justice, by requesting that the hospital be held responsible for care of its patients and to compensate us for the waste of time in going by their procedures – and also to provide surgery to the finger so it can be back to normal,” Mr Stawut said.

The formal complaint was officially received by an official at the Damrongdhama Centre, who said the complaint would be investigated by checking with Vachira Phuket Hospital.

