Trouble-making macaques moved on Koh Maphrao

PHUKET: Two macaques caught annoying residents on Koh Maphrao (Coconut Island), off Phuket’s east coast, have been moved to the far side of the island in the hope they will no longer be a nuisance.

animalsenvironmenttourismSafety

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 November 2022, 11:22AM

The two macaques were moved to be reunited with a troupe on the far side of Koh Mahrao. Photo: PR Phuket

The two macaques were moved to be reunited with a troupe on the far side of Koh Mahrao. Photo: PR Phuket

The two macaques were moved to be reunited with a troupe on the far side of Koh Mahrao. Photo: PR Phuket

The two macaques were moved to be reunited with a troupe on the far side of Koh Mahrao. Photo: PR Phuket

The two macaques were moved to be reunited with a troupe on the far side of Koh Mahrao. Photo: PR Phuket

The two macaques were moved to be reunited with a troupe on the far side of Koh Mahrao. Photo: PR Phuket

The two macaques were moved to be reunited with a troupe on the far side of Koh Mahrao. Photo: PR Phuket

Pongchart Chuahom, head of Khao Phra Thaeo Nature and Wildlife Education Center in Pa Khlok, reported that the two macaques, designated “C1” and “C2”, were transported to the far side of Koh Maphrao yesterday (Nov 20).

The macaques were caught in Baan Koh Maphrao, in Moo 6, Koh Kaew, on Nov 8 after local residents tired of the pair causing trouble, Mr Pongchart said.

Exactly what trouble the macaques had caused was not explained.

Officers from the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-hunting Area from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived and collected the macaques on Saturday so they could undergo health checks by wildlife experts and be tested for disease, Mr Pongchart said.

Given the all-clear, the pair were transported to the far side of Koh Maphrao, where they were reunited with a troupe of monkeys living in undisturbed, natural surroundings there, he added.

The growing population of resident monkeys in the Phuket area, along with sprawling urbanisation, has seen increasing incidents of humans and monkeys encroaching into each other’s areas.

Mr Pongchart and fellow wildlife officers were called to a resort in Chalong in September after a monkey was found troubling guests there.

Growing wild monkey populations in Phuket in years past have inspired masss-terilisation campaigns, and even the shipping off of troupes of monkeys to islands offshore (see stories here and here).

Officials have issued numerous warnings that monkeys can be dangerous and can carry communicable disease from monkeys to humans.

A Russian tourist suffered a serious monkey bite at Khao Toh Sae in Phuket Town late in 2019, and in 2018 signs were posted at key sites where tourists and local residents interact with wild monkeys, warning people to “Beware monkey attack” and to not feed wild monkeys or tease them with food.