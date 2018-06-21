FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

First Phuket monkeys relocated to Koh Payu

PHUKET: The first of the monkeys to be relocated under the island’s campaign to have specific troupes of wild monkeys across Phuket sterilised or sterilised and relocated in accordance with feedback from local residents have today been transported to Koh Payu, directly offshore from the site of the controversial Ao Kung Marina project.

animalsThe Phuket News

Thursday 21 June 2018, 04:34PM

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

At 8am today (June 21), Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, who has been tasked with coordinating the “wild monkey campaign”, together with Phanthai Norasing of the Khao Phra Theaw Non-Hunting Area, and vets from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation released 80 sterilised monkeys at Koh Payu.

So far 169 monkeys (122 males and 47 females) have been sterilised and released at either Kingkaew Soi 9 in Rassada, Monkey View Point at Koh Siray and Koh Payu.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Asterix | 22 June 2018 - 12:21:22 

Officials are happy but I am not sure about happiness amongst monkeys to be relocated on islands with limited food and no water source.

Kurt | 22 June 2018 - 08:43:04 

Now the Wild life Education Centre + other 'relevant' government officials have to continuously monitor the developments concerning the monkeys welfare on the islands. It is now their responsibility.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dolphin in care after beach stranding off Phuket
Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant
Snake-handlers of West Virginia test faith with poison
Soi Dog Goes Green!
Dead dolphin found washed up on Phuket beach
Phuket residents happy with wild monkey campaign, says wildlife chief
First of the neutered monkeys released into the Phuket wild
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
The ‘Cat Man’ of Aleppo
Concerns over Phuket wild monkeys as they risk entering homes to steal food
Thailand’s most wanted elephant captured after months-long hunt
Phuket’s first ‘Monkey Island’ revealed
34 wild Phuket monkeys caught on Day 1 of campaign
Phuket monkeys to be neutered, some to be moved
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 