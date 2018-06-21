At 8am today (June 21), Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, who has been tasked with coordinating the “wild monkey campaign”, together with Phanthai Norasing of the Khao Phra Theaw Non-Hunting Area, and vets from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation released 80 sterilised monkeys at Koh Payu.
So far 169 monkeys (122 males and 47 females) have been sterilised and released at either Kingkaew Soi 9 in Rassada, Monkey View Point at Koh Siray and Koh Payu.
