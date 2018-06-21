PHUKET: The first of the monkeys to be relocated under the island’s campaign to have specific troupes of wild monkeys across Phuket sterilised or sterilised and relocated in accordance with feedback from local residents have today been transported to Koh Payu, directly offshore from the site of the controversial Ao Kung Marina project.

The monkeys were released on Koh Payu at 8am today by Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, and other relevant government officials. Photo: PR Dept

At 8am today (June 21), Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre Pongchart Chouehorm, who has been tasked with coordinating the “wild monkey campaign”, together with Phanthai Norasing of the Khao Phra Theaw Non-Hunting Area, and vets from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation released 80 sterilised monkeys at Koh Payu.

So far 169 monkeys (122 males and 47 females) have been sterilised and released at either Kingkaew Soi 9 in Rassada, Monkey View Point at Koh Siray and Koh Payu.