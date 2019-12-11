Kata Rocks
More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

PHUKET: Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonna has called for more warning signs be posted to prevent tourists from attempting to feed wild monkeys after a Russian tourist suffered a serious bite at Toh Sae Hill in Phuket Town last Sunday (Dec 8).

animalsSafetyRussian
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 11 December 2019, 09:47AM

Tourist Police will request more signs be posted to warn tourists of closely engaing with the wild monkeys at Toh Sae Hill in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news went viral on Thai social media yesterday after a video was posted showing the tourist bleeding profusely from the bite.

Somphian Kosaipruek, a snack vendor in the area who provided assistance to the tourist by cleaning the wound and wrapping it in a bandage, confirmed the incident occurred on Sunday (Dec 8).

During a visit to the site yesterday, Maj Gen Krissak said, “A lot of tourists come to Toh Sae Hill to see the view and the monkeys. Most accidents happen [there] because tourists feed, play with and take photos with the monkeys.

“For a solution, there must be more warnings. The existing signs are insufficient. There should be clear text and pictures about how to feed monkey properly and also warning signs telling people to not tease the monkeys,” he said.

“We will contact the president of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) to set up some first aid points, because I have been told that tourists are attacked by monkeys here every day.

“I also want security guards to have walkie-talkies to contact each other when an incident happens,” he added.

Pongchart Chouehorm, Chief of the Nature and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew in Thalang, said that he was unclear in what had provoked the monkey to bite the tourist.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

However, he added, “Tourists, look at the signs that have already been posted to warn tourists – in four languages.”

The “monkey rules” posted show a departure from original orders to not feed wild monkeys at all to now “Please only feed monkeys at designated areas”.

However, they also warn people to beware that monkeys may bite.

The signs, posted last year in areas across the island with large wild monkey populations, caution, “Do not take your food back from monkeys”, “Do not touch monkeys directly” and “Do not poke and assault monkeys at all times”.

Further, the signs warn “A tour guide must follow all the rules” and display graphic images of people who have contracted serious, sometimes deadly, diseases from wild monkeys. (See story here.)

If bitten, people are urged to clean and cover the wound as quickly as possible – and seek medical attention immediately, Mr Pongchart said.

“Anyone bitten must stop the bleeding first and get to a hospital fast as possible for first aid and to have the wound cleaned and for the doctor to determine if any treatment is required for rabies, tetanus or other diseases,” he added.

Phuket community
Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Maybe it’s to many taxi and tuk-tuk in Phuket, not many tourists any more....(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Nice. That will help the tourism industry. Another opportunity for the taxi mafia to rip off the to...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Do the People renting Kayaks not need to have something like a Longtail Speedboat or a Dinghy with a...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

They should have been told to Foxtrot Oscar. Thugs win yet again....(Read More)

Phuket's tourism woes made clear to parliamentary committee

"Toast" is sometimes slang for "Finished." TIT now means "Tourism Is Toast...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

A classic statement "I DON'T THINK THEY'VE GONE THAT FAR" With any luck the Thai ...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

So more traffic and more dangerous driving. Phuket Taxi drivers are a detriment to progress in every...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

So, Phuket taxi mafia makes Phuket their private transport state by simply ruling out a shopping cen...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

so now we have how many unemployed shuttle drivers?? central's duty is to their customers and t...(Read More)

Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation

Compensation of B100,000 to B240,000 for the finger. Great. But let us remember these amounts, in or...(Read More)

 

