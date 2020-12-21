The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

PHUKET: MP Sira Jenjaka in Phuket in person today (Dec 21) delivered the order from the Supreme Administrative Court for The Peaks Residences condo project in Kata to be demolished as it is illegally occupying state land.

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 December 2020, 05:24PM

The Peaks owners have 30 days to comply, starting for the date of the court’s ruling, which was handed down last Thursday (Dec 17).

The Supreme Administrative Court last week ruled that the NorSor 3 Kor land document presented by The Peaks owners had been issued illegally.

MP Sira, who also serves as the Chairman of the House Committee for Law, Justice and Human Rights, today handed a formal “request” for the Phuket Provincial Government to ensure that the Supreme Administrative Court’s order is fulfilled.

Present to receive the request was Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphona Chuwong.

Vice Governor Piyaphong explained to the press that MP Sira had already submitted a similar request to Sukon Nuphakdi of the Phuket Land Office, asking the office to revoke any official land documents issued for the project as soon as possible.

MP Sira also delivered a request for Karon Mayor Tawee Thongcham to abide by the court order to have all construction for The Peaks project demolished as soon as possible.

The project, if completed, was estimated to be worth some B30 billion.

Mayor Tawee was not present. Instead, lawyer Kajorn Huabcharoen received the request on Mayor Tawee’s behalf.

MP Sira also requested that Karon Municipality use the B3 million received as “collateral” in case any harm was done to the environment during construction to begin the demolition immediately.

In May this year, after the Department of Special Investigation (DSA) had also independently found that The Peaks project was illegal, MP Sira explained that the construction permit for the project had also been found unlawful, but Karon Municipality had allowed construction by Kata Beach Co Ltd to proceed.

“They gave B3 million as collateral for the permit and pledged that the company would demolish the buildings and restore the land to its previous natural state if the formal investigation found the project illegal. So far they have refused to do that,” he said.

“The Building Control Act does not give authority to local administrative officers to allow such action. The officers’ wrongdoing can be considered illegal according to Criminal Code Section 157 as their wrongful exercise of duties,” Mr Sira added.

MP Sira today said that by the end of this week he will have submitted further formal requests to the Department of Lands head office in Bangkok, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to carry out the Supreme Court’s orders.

MP Sira today also repeated his vow to take action against all officials found to have been involved in illegally issuing official documents related to The Peaks condo project.

“The House Committee for Law, Justice and Human Rights will continue to follow up on the progress of these issues,” he said.