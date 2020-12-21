BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

PHUKET: MP Sira Jenjaka in Phuket in person today (Dec 21) delivered the order from the Supreme Administrative Court for The Peaks Residences condo project in Kata to be demolished as it is illegally occupying state land.

tourismlandpropertycrimeenvironmentnatural-resourcesconstructioncorruption
By The Phuket News

Monday 21 December 2020, 05:24PM

MP Sira Jenjaka delivered the order in person in Phuket today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka delivered the order in person in Phuket today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka delivered the order in person in Phuket today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka delivered the order in person in Phuket today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong speaks with MP Sira today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong speaks with MP Sira today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka delivered the order in person in Phuket today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka delivered the order in person in Phuket today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka delivered the order in person in Phuket today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka delivered the order in person in Phuket today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka speaks with the lawyer representing Karon Mayor Tawee Thongcham. Photo: PR Phuket

MP Sira Jenjaka speaks with the lawyer representing Karon Mayor Tawee Thongcham. Photo: PR Phuket

An officer assists the lawyer representing Karon Mayor Tawee Thongcham in responding to questions today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

An officer assists the lawyer representing Karon Mayor Tawee Thongcham in responding to questions today (Dec 21). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The Peaks owners have 30 days to comply, starting for the date of the court’s ruling, which was handed down last Thursday (Dec 17).

The Supreme Administrative Court last week ruled that the NorSor 3 Kor land document presented by The Peaks owners had been issued illegally.

MP Sira, who also serves as the Chairman of the House Committee for Law, Justice and Human Rights, today handed a formal “request” for the Phuket Provincial Government to ensure that the Supreme Administrative Court’s order is fulfilled.

Present to receive the request was Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphona Chuwong.

Vice Governor Piyaphong explained to the press that MP Sira had already submitted a similar request to Sukon Nuphakdi of the Phuket Land Office, asking the office to revoke any official land documents issued for the project as soon as possible.

MP Sira also delivered a request for Karon Mayor Tawee Thongcham to abide by the court order to have all construction for The Peaks project demolished as soon as possible.

The project, if completed, was estimated to be worth some B30 billion.

Mayor Tawee was not present. Instead, lawyer Kajorn Huabcharoen received the request on Mayor Tawee’s behalf.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

MP Sira also requested that Karon Municipality use the B3 million received as “collateral” in case any harm was done to the environment during construction to begin the demolition immediately.

In May this year, after the Department of Special Investigation (DSA) had also independently found that The Peaks project was illegal, MP Sira explained that the construction permit for the project had also been found unlawful, but Karon Municipality had allowed construction by Kata Beach Co Ltd to proceed.

“They gave B3 million as collateral for the permit and pledged that the company would demolish the buildings and restore the land to its previous natural state if the formal investigation found the project illegal. So far they have refused to do that,” he said.

“The Building Control Act does not give authority to local administrative officers to allow such action. The officers’ wrongdoing can be considered illegal according to Criminal Code Section 157 as their wrongful exercise of duties,” Mr Sira added.

MP Sira today said that by the end of this week he will have submitted further formal requests to the Department of Lands head office in Bangkok, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to carry out the Supreme Court’s orders.

MP Sira today also repeated his vow to take action against all officials found to have been involved in illegally issuing official documents related to The Peaks condo project.

“The House Committee for Law, Justice and Human Rights will continue to follow up on the progress of these issues,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid cases soar after market outbreak! Phuket goes to the polls! || December 21
Phuket officials ramp up COVID-19 screening at bridge, airport
Australia bucks trend by holding off UK travel ban
Thailand tourism changed forever
Rewat Areerob wins Phuket PPAO election
Laotian transgender woman, 27, arrested for Phuket gold shop ‘snatch and run’
Phuket Governor ramps up COVID protection measures
Samut Sakhon to suffer huge financial losses
New Year countdowns canceled in Bangkok, citizens asked to work from home
Phuket people have their say in local election
E-banking scams take new guise
First local election in six years underway
Phuket Opinion: First wave
Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found
Baby turtles hatch, new nest found in Phang Nga

 

Phuket community
Thailand tourism changed forever

@Andrew J Wood. Too many tourists bring too many ideas. I don't know how long you have been in...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

@ Kurt "Close airport and Sarasin bridge" Obviously you like to stay in a confined space...(Read More)

WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

@Dek-Actually you never answered. I see no simple "Yes" or "No". It does appea...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ramps up COVID protection measures

@Kurt Why should they stop international arrivals now ? Everyone has to go into quarantine. So what ...(Read More)

New Year countdowns canceled in Bangkok, citizens asked to work from home

@Kurt Putting everyone who arrives on Phuket under quarantine/ in an ASQ Hotel ? I think you lost it...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon to suffer huge financial losses

They'll be back at work in 2 weeks. We've been closed down for 9 months now with no end in s...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon to suffer huge financial losses

How will it "only" affect businesses that employ migrants? That might have been so BEFORE ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ramps up COVID protection measures

First: I can't believe that the government is blaming the migrant workers totally for the outbre...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: First wave

That equates to approx 1 guest per quarantine hotel! ...(Read More)

New Year countdowns canceled in Bangkok, citizens asked to work from home

Satisfy financially the 21 ALQ hotel with their 2554 rooms on Phuket! All arrivals on Phuket, intern...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
K9 Point
Dewa Phuket Resort

 