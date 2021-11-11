Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

PHUKET: The Thai Department of Consular Affairs has expanded the number of 24-hour hotlines to help travellers with issues submitting their applications through the Thailand Pass website.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 November 2021, 03:34PM

Image: Dept of Consular Affairs

The expanded hotlines were announced in Phuket yesterday through the ‘Phuket Info Center’ official Facebook page, operated by the Phuket office of the ministry of INterior.

The new “Call Center” hotlines ‒ open 24 hours ‒ are all local numbers in thailand, as follows:

02-572-8442

065-205-4247

065-205-4248

065-205-4249

People looking to specifically report technical problems were advised to email: support@tp.consular.go.th

“For people residing outside of Thailand, may also contact the Royal Thai Embassy and Royal Thai Consulate-General in your area,” the notice read.

The move to provide expanded 24-hour assistance follows a deluge of complaints from people who have been unable to register due to server issues or even issues submitting documents required.

Others have submitted their applications and not received a QR code required in order to obtain their approved Thailand Pass.

Others still, like one couple that contacted The Phuket News directly, saw the wife issued her Thailand Pass but her husband refused for no known explanation. The common documents submitted confirming travel details and insurance were identical. The couple have now deferred their plans to travel to Phuket.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana last Sunday (Nov 7) said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been alerted to the problems with the Thailand Pass website, https://tp.consular.go.th/, and instructed state agencies to fix the new online system, which was supposed to streamline the administration of travel and health requirements for both Thai and foreign travellers.

