BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

PHUKET: The Thai Department of Consular Affairs has expanded the number of 24-hour hotlines to help travellers with issues submitting their applications through the Thailand Pass website.

transporttechnology
By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 November 2021, 03:34PM

Image: Dept of Consular Affairs

Image: Dept of Consular Affairs

The expanded hotlines were announced in Phuket yesterday through the ‘Phuket Info Center’ official Facebook page, operated by the Phuket office of the ministry of INterior.

The new “Call Center” hotlines ‒ open 24 hours ‒ are all local numbers in thailand, as follows:

  • 02-572-8442
  • 065-205-4247
  • 065-205-4248
  • 065-205-4249

People looking to specifically report technical problems were advised to email: support@tp.consular.go.th

“For people residing outside of Thailand, may also contact the Royal Thai Embassy and Royal Thai Consulate-General in your area,” the notice read.

The move to provide expanded 24-hour assistance follows a deluge of complaints from people who have been unable to register due to server issues or even issues submitting documents required.

Others have submitted their applications and not received a QR code required in order to obtain their approved Thailand Pass.

Others still, like one couple that contacted The Phuket News directly, saw the wife issued her Thailand Pass but her husband refused for no known explanation. The common documents submitted confirming travel details and insurance were identical. The couple have now deferred their plans to travel to Phuket.

Brightview Center

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana last Sunday (Nov 7) said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been alerted to the problems with the Thailand Pass website, https://tp.consular.go.th/, and instructed state agencies to fix the new online system, which was supposed to streamline the administration of travel and health requirements for both Thai and foreign travellers.

See also:

Beware of fake ‘Thailand Pass’ websites, warn officials

Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket teen surrenders over fatal stabbing, Charter Court rules against protesters ​|:| November 11
Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai
Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast
Cabinet urged to support more events in Patong
Phuket Loy Krathong events to go ahead
Chalong Police hunt killer after teen fight leaves 18-year-old dead
China’s Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific
New panel to protect online shoppers
Phuket marks 70 new COVID cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket sees 53 total COVID cases, Garuda installed on new Phuket Provincial Hall |:| November 10
Government allows Loy Krathong events nationwide
TAT looks to quality, first time tourists
New Phuket Provincial Hall blessed with Garuda installation
Polish PM accuses Putin of masterminding Belarus migrant ‘attack’
Government to order 2 million molnupiravir pills

 

Phuket community
Cabinet urged to support more events in Patong

Well we always knew the taxi mob and beach people ran Patong- now its out in the open. Nothing menti...(Read More)

Government allows Loy Krathong events nationwide

Having fun or to socialze should take place in format 'New Normal'. That is not happening on...(Read More)

TAT looks to quality, first time tourists

Phuket, seen things are this moment, is absolutely not ready to call herself even a bag pack tourist...(Read More)

Trouble at the coffee shop

@Sam Thompson Would you let someone take your phone or your bag from you without any reaction ?...(Read More)

Government allows Loy Krathong events nationwide

@Nasa12 You want to see every event cancelled or every entertainment place closed until the &quo...(Read More)

Government to order 2 million molnupiravir pills

Especially as this is rebranded and repatented IVM ...(Read More)

Government to order 2 million molnupiravir pills

more money wasted on this big Pharma crap. People are so dumb...(Read More)

‘Big Kong’ modernising the police force

First thing he must do is weed out all the corrupt officers that use their positions for their own b...(Read More)

PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

In other words, we don't want the law repealed because it allows us to use it to our advantage w...(Read More)

TAT looks to quality, first time tourists

Quality market for a low quality destination?? TAT never stop dreaming up ridiculous ideas. They sho...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand

 