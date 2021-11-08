BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai Pass ‘bugs’ to be fixed

Thai Pass ‘bugs’ to be fixed

BANGKOK: The government is stepping up efforts to fix the Thailand Pass system after glitches following its launch last Monday (Nov 1) when the country reopened to foreign visitors, a government spokesman said.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourismtechnology
By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 November 2021, 08:05AM

A visitor is at a Thailand Pass checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Nov 2. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

A visitor is at a Thailand Pass checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Nov 2. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The move comes after complaints by some tourists that they had either experienced delays in receiving QR codes or in some cases had not received them at all, following the approval of their travel applications, reports the Bangkok Post.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been alerted to the problem and instructed state agencies to fix the new online system which was supposed to streamline the administration of travel and health requirements for both Thai and foreign travellers.

Those wishing to visit the kingdom are advised to follow the instructions at tp.consular.go.th.

Immediate approval was one of the highlight features of the platform for applicants whose vaccine certificates can be verified online by QR code, provided the issuing country has supplied the necessary “public key infrastructure (PKI)” for Thai authorities to verify the document.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) also carries out inspections according to the criteria set by the Public Health Ministry. A system has been put in place to verify Safety & Health Administration (SHA)-Plus accommodation bookings and alternative quarantine (AQ) systems.

Once they have received approval, travellers can download the Thailand Pass QR code which enables them to prove their eligibility to airline and screening officers. They must also present negative COVID-19 results from test taken no later than 72 hours prior to travel.

Mr Thanakorn said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with the Digital Government Development Agency and the DDC to improve the system.

For example, drop-down lists of hotels affiliated with the hospitals where they have their tests will see information passed forward and reduce the onus on travellers to repeatedly present documents proving their present COVID status.

Efforts are also being made to add more countries to the current list of 30 that have supplied PKIs to enable authorities to validate their vacine certificates, Mr Thanakorn said.

Verification of vaccine documents will now take no more than three days, compared to the previous seven, he added.

He also explained why some applicants had not received their QR codes.

In some cases, uploaded vaccination documents had proved to be unintelligible, prompting Thai officials to resort to manual verification which takes much longer than the automated procedure, Mr Thanakorn said.

In some cases, the hotels that visitors had booked were not linked to hospitals that conduct RT-PCR tests, he said.

Jirapong Songwatcharaporn, a Pheu Thai MP for Nonthaburi, said he had received complaints from Thais overseas who registered for Thailand Pass that the system was slow, with many conditions.

Some said they booked their flight one year in advance to return to Thailand, but when they were about to fly, their applicatio proved still not to have been approved, Mr Jirapong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Live concerts to highlight Phuket promotional events
PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, one new death
Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas
Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters
Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’
Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases
Russians return to Phuket
Vaccinated get 20% off long bus rides
Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass
PRU Field Hospital closed
Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues
Phuket crime blitz nets 11 guns, 147 drug arrests
Phuket prepares for more road accidents
China pours cash into river studies

 

Phuket community
PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

There's a massive difference between the main aim of the law and the way it is abused by some pe...(Read More)

PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

Yet, King Bhumbibol (Rama IX) wanted the Lese Majeste laws to be unenforced....(Read More)

Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters

The most famous royal family in the world (British) is constantly made fun of, harangued and outrigh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

JC sounded a bit racist with his last comment??!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

Is it any wonder that Thailand is the laughing stock of the travel industry when so many barriers ar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

The Digital Government Development Agency = incompetence. What digital agency - 1. Posts docu...(Read More)

Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters

Stop treating them like they are somebody special. They bleed red blood just like we do. To be respe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

What is wrong with this country is that can't ever admit when they are wrong or have messed up. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases

according to the above stats if infected its less than 1% death rate and most had multiple morbiditi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

You are not required to submit the RT-PCR lab result when applying for the Thailand Pass. That must...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 