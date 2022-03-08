Thailand offers aid to stranded tourists

BANGKOK: More than 7,000 tourists from Russia and Ukraine in Thailand are allowed to extend their visas without an application fee* as the government is considering measures to offer humanitarian assistance to those affected by international flight cancellations.

tourismRussianUkraineimmigrationtransport

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 March 2022, 10:30AM

Ukrainians in Thailand stage an anti-war protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bangkok on Monday morning (Mar 7). Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) asked related authorities to explore the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and propose to the Cabinet meeting today (Mar 8) solutions to help tourists stranded in Thailand, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said there are roughly 7,000 tourists from the two countries in four tourism areas, comprising Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Krabi.

To mitigate the short-term impact, tourists can extend their 30-day visa without paying the application fee, which costs B1,900 for both Ukrainians and Russians*, he said.

Tourists unable to return home due to suspended flights or political unrest and cannot afford to stay in Thailand, the government plans to offer them shelter, Mr Yuthasak added.

The possible locations are Phuket and Pattaya, depending on a survey tourism operators were sending out to their guests this week, he noted.

Regarding transactions via Russian banks and credit cards that are blocked, tourism operators are working with UnionPay, a payment platform from China, to offer this channel to Russian visitors, Mr Yuthasak explained.

Tourism associations also suggest the government consider the emergency use of cryptocurrencies to let tourists have an alternative payment system in this situation and for similar crises in the future.

Mr Yuthasak said another concern is tourists’ health insurance, with some private hospitals reluctant to offer medical services for COVID-19 patients from Russia because of financial sanctions and interrupted payment methods. (See story here.)

The government has to seek solutions to ensure that patients will receive proper treatment if needed, he said.

For those who want to return, the Russian government may arrange repatriation flights for their citizens, however Thailand will not deport any tourists back home without their consent, he said.

Bhummikitti Raktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, said flight cancellations by two Russian airlines ‒ S7 Airlines and Aeroflot ‒ had definitely affected the Russian market as their direct routes covered a large part of Russia, sharing around 70% of this market with Phuket.

At present, there are 3,500-4,000 Russian tourists and 300-400 travellers from Ukraine remaining in Phuket, said Mr Bhummikitti.

From March 1-6, Russia was the top market for Andaman resorts with a total of 3,500 visitors. The average length of stay was around 10 days per trip.

During the next two weeks, tourism operators, state authorities and the Russian consulate have to work together to facilitate tourists who remain in the country, he said.

The tourist shelter in Phuket might see demand from Ukrainians who want to seek temporary asylum if they cannot return to their country, said Mr Bhummikitti.

He said even though 30% of the Russian market flies via the Middle East, most of this market may have to cancel their trips because of surging costs from the higher exchange rate and sanctions.

* The Russian Consulate in Phuket has already explained that Russians who arrived in Phuket on a tourist visa or visa exemption status may apply for a “COVID visa” extension, which costs B1,900. See story here.