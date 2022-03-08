BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand offers aid to stranded tourists

Thailand offers aid to stranded tourists

BANGKOK: More than 7,000 tourists from Russia and Ukraine in Thailand are allowed to extend their visas without an application fee* as the government is considering measures to offer humanitarian assistance to those affected by international flight cancellations.

tourismRussianUkraineimmigrationtransport
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 March 2022, 10:30AM

Ukrainians in Thailand stage an anti-war protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bangkok on Monday morning (Mar 7). Photo:  Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Ukrainians in Thailand stage an anti-war protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bangkok on Monday morning (Mar 7). Photo:  Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) asked related authorities to explore the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and propose to the Cabinet meeting today (Mar 8) solutions to help tourists stranded in Thailand, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said there are roughly 7,000 tourists from the two countries in four tourism areas, comprising Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Krabi.

To mitigate the short-term impact, tourists can extend their 30-day visa without paying the application fee, which costs B1,900 for both Ukrainians and Russians*, he said.

Tourists unable to return home due to suspended flights or political unrest and cannot afford to stay in Thailand, the government plans to offer them shelter, Mr Yuthasak added.

The possible locations are Phuket and Pattaya, depending on a survey tourism operators were sending out to their guests this week, he noted.

Regarding transactions via Russian banks and credit cards that are blocked, tourism operators are working with UnionPay, a payment platform from China, to offer this channel to Russian visitors, Mr Yuthasak explained.

Tourism associations also suggest the government consider the emergency use of cryptocurrencies to let tourists have an alternative payment system in this situation and for similar crises in the future.

Mr Yuthasak said another concern is tourists’ health insurance, with some private hospitals reluctant to offer medical services for COVID-19 patients from Russia because of financial sanctions and interrupted payment methods. (See story here.)

The government has to seek solutions to ensure that patients will receive proper treatment if needed, he said.

EPL predictions

For those who want to return, the Russian government may arrange repatriation flights for their citizens, however Thailand will not deport any tourists back home without their consent, he said.

Bhummikitti Raktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, said flight cancellations by two Russian airlines ‒ S7 Airlines and Aeroflot ‒ had definitely affected the Russian market as their direct routes covered a large part of Russia, sharing around 70% of this market with Phuket.

At present, there are 3,500-4,000 Russian tourists and 300-400 travellers from Ukraine remaining in Phuket, said Mr Bhummikitti.

From March 1-6, Russia was the top market for Andaman resorts with a total of 3,500 visitors. The average length of stay was around 10 days per trip.

During the next two weeks, tourism operators, state authorities and the Russian consulate have to work together to facilitate tourists who remain in the country, he said.

The tourist shelter in Phuket might see demand from Ukrainians who want to seek temporary asylum if they cannot return to their country, said Mr Bhummikitti.

He said even though 30% of the Russian market flies via the Middle East, most of this market may have to cancel their trips because of surging costs from the higher exchange rate and sanctions.

* The Russian Consulate in Phuket has already explained that Russians who arrived in Phuket on a tourist visa or visa exemption status may apply for a “COVID visa” extension, which costs B1,900. See story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

SEC2 | 08 March 2022 - 13:31:01 

Does this mean that the 7,000 Russian/Ukrainian tourists have to go to immigration in the next 2-4 weeks to get their extensions.?  Even if they are free?   Might put social distancing at the  immigration office hard to do?  That office in Phuket is mighty small.  Does the immigration office have a plan for this?  No mention in this article. I need to do 90 day this week, will it be crowded?

CaptainJack69 | 08 March 2022 - 12:19:59 

"Crisis"? "political unrest"? Civilians are being killed in their homes, forced out of their country by military aggression. Are we really not going to use the "W" word?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cancelled flights leave Russians stranded in Phuket
Witnesses ‘lying’ over Tangmo death
Phuket marks 563 new COVID cases, one more death
Nearly all Russia forces deployed, US says as it adds troops to Europe
Government aims to control oil prices
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic bottles most common trash found on Thailand beaches || March 7
State news punts Belarus, China may play ‘middleman’ for Thai exports to Russia
Power outage to affect Ao Por, Koh Yao islands
Mental health dept warns about stress due to excessive news consumption
Tangmo’s death ‘an accident’
Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case
Phuket marks 592 new COVID cases, one more death
Woman hit by car on Phuket’s main road
NCSA warns heightened cyber threats following Ukraine invasion
Delivery service sector rakes in B44bn in 2020

 

Phuket community
Witnesses ‘lying’ over Tangmo death

Have the toxicology reports been released (suppressed) yet. Wouldn't be surprised to read a fair...(Read More)

Woman hit by car on Phuket’s main road

Sorry Kurt, Ford and Toyota are 2 different car companys....(Read More)

Phuket marks 563 new COVID cases, one more death

The good news. New infected arrivals are down to 38. Local infections are also coming down. Bangkok...(Read More)

Thailand offers aid to stranded tourists

Does this mean that the 7,000 Russian/Ukrainian tourists have to go to immigration in the next 2-4 w...(Read More)

Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks

Kurt, Stalin died a long time ago, it's irrelevant. As is Google, no thinking person ever uses G...(Read More)

Government aims to control oil prices

Crikey, Kurt talks sense for once!!!! As for @JohnC just sheer ignorance and racism. Not wanted. ...(Read More)

Woman hit by car on Phuket’s main road

I see all the expat 'experts' are involved. Who needs the police with so many ageing fat det...(Read More)

Nearly all Russia forces deployed, US says as it adds troops to Europe

Russia unleashed a war against peaceful people, kills women and children! And the Thai press calls i...(Read More)

Government aims to control oil prices

@ Ash Ward. Problem not solved. Do define 'decent tourist markets', please. The world is in ...(Read More)

Thailand offers aid to stranded tourists

"Crisis"? "political unrest"? Civilians are being killed in their homes, forced ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 