Cancelled flights leave Russians stranded in Phuket

PHUKET: The Russian Consulate in Phuket is providing assistance to Russian nationals stranded on the island unable to fly home.

RussianUkraineimmigrationtourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 March 2022, 09:32AM

The notice was posted under the Rostourism logo. Image: Russian Consulate Phuket

The move comes as two major airlines that bring Russian tourists to Phuket ‒ S7 and Aeroflot ‒ have suspended all flights to and from the island.

It also comes as many Russia-based airlines have chosen to cease all flights outside Russian airspace as much of their fleet is leased and may be seized on landing under sanctions being imposed over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“If you are a tourist and have difficulty returning to Russia, please fill out our feedback form at the State Services,” said the notice posted by the Russian Consulate in Phuket.

“The form asks for location data and return ticket information, which will allow Rostourism and the Federal Air Transport Agency [Rosaviation] to correct the lists of Russian tourists and help them return home,” it added.

“Together with the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Air Transport Agency [Rosaviation] and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we continue to work on organising the return of tourists on a daily basis. Regular and charter flights return tourists every day,” the consulate assured.

However, the Russian consulate then recognised the difficulties Russian nationals may have in returning home, even with Russian Government assistance.

In short, stranded Russian nationals unable to support themselves for an extended stay while waiting for the Russian Government to organise a flight home may have to arrange their own flights home through a third country, the consulate admitted.

“Unfortunately, the coordination of special flights is a long process. Therefore, if you have the opportunity and do not have time to wait, the fastest and best option is to take a ticket through third countries on your own. Route options are in our memo,” the notice read.

VISA  EXTENSIONS

The Russian consulate yesterday announced that it will continue to issue letters to Russian citizens in need of extending their stay for one month at Phuket Immigration.

The consulate will issue the required letters, which formally request the Immigration Bureau to extend the applicant’s stay, at the consulate office at Royal Phuket Marina tomorrow (Mar 9), from 2pm to 6pm.

“In the first half of the day, citizens will be received on general consular issues,” the consulate explained through a notice posted late yesterday.

“Personal appearance at the Consulate General to receive letters is required (with the exception of minors),” it added.

“Please note that Russians who arrived in Phuket on tourist visas or visa-free stamps [visa exemption status] have the right to apply to the Immigration Service for a “covid” extension for 60 days. To obtain such an extension, it is not required to apply for letters to the Consulate General,” the consulate explained

“Letters from the Consulate General are necessary primarily for those citizens who do not have the opportunity to receive "covid" stamps, and whose flights to Russia have been canceled,” it added.

“P.S. The Thai side charges a state fee for extending the stay of foreigners, which is 1900 baht,” the notice said.

CaptainJack69 | 08 March 2022 - 12:12:35 

This is no surprise. Everyone knew flights in and out of Russia were going to stop. Why did these people not try and leave sooner? Oh, because Thailand will give them indefinite "emergency" visa extensions allowing them, the aggressors in an illegal war, to stay here indefinitely. Gotta keep them "high quality" tourists.

 

