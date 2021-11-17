Teen prevented from jumping off Phuket bridge

PHUKET: Quick action prevented another young man from jumping off one of the bridges joining Phuket with the mainland last night (Nov 16).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 03:33PM

Police at Tha Chatchai received a call from the young man’s parents, warning them that their son Kittsak (last name withheld), 19 years old, was on his way after calling his girlfriend to say goodbye, and to tell her that he was going to jump off one of the bridges.

Soon at the scene to assist officers were Panuphan Jindapol, Phu Yai Baan (village head) of Moo 5, Mai Khao, and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation stationed at the bridge, led by Acting Lt Wanlop Boonchan.

At about 8:10pm, the officers recognised Mr Kittisak and his motorbike from the description given by his parents. He had parked part-way along the Thao Srisoonthorn Bridge, leading off the island. They were able to intervene and restrain him from jumping off the bridge.

His parents arrived from the family home in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga, soon after.

Mr Kittisak was taken into protective custody and transported to Takua Thung Hospital, in Phang Nga.

Two men already this month have jumped from a bridge at the north end of the island into the dangerous fast-moving water in the channel below.

Piyanat Kamnerd, 25, from Takua Thung in Phang Nga, parked his motorbike halfway across the bridge leading onto Phuket and jumped into the water below last Saturday (Nov 13).

Rescue workers have been searching for him since.

Buncha Suksunit, also 25, a resident of Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri, in Phuket, parked his pickup truck halfway across Thao Srisoonthorn Bridge, leading off the island, and jumped over the side late on Nov 3.

The bodies of the two men have yet to be found.

If you or anyone you know is in dire need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).