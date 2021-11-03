BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Man jumps off Phuket bridge

Man jumps off Phuket bridge

PHUKET: Rescue workers and local fishermen this morning resumed the search for a 25-year-old Phuket man who parked his pickup halfway across the bridge leading off Phuket late last night and lept over the edge into the fast-moving water below.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 3 November 2021, 01:00PM

Officers from the Tha Chatchai Police were called to the Srisoonthorn Bridge at 11:30pm after it was reported that a man had stopped his pickup and lept off the bridge.

Officers arrived to find the white Ford Ranger pickup, registered in Khon Kaen province, parked on the left side halfway across the bridge.

A driver’s licence found in the pickup indicated that the missing person was Buncha Suksunit, 25, a resident of Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri, said police.

Phuket Property

A search team was assembled and began scouring the waters below for the missing driver.

The search was called off at 2:10am due to the dangerous conditions, police noted.

The search resumed this morning.

