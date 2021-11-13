BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge

Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge

PHUKET: Police and rescue workers are scouring the waters between Phuket and the mainland at the northern end of the island after a young man was seen parking his motorbike halfway across the Thao Thepkrasattri Bridge onto Phuket and jumping over the side to the water below.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 13 November 2021, 11:23AM

Photo: Khlok Kloi Police

Photo: Khlok Kloi Police

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Khlok Kloi Police

Photo: Khlok Kloi Police

Photo: Khlok Kloi Police

Photo: Khlok Kloi Police

Photo: Khlok Kloi Police

Photo: Khlok Kloi Police

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Officers at the Khlok Kloi Police Station were notified of the incident by a motorist at 7:40am.

Police arrived to find a black-red BMW motorbike parked just metres short of the exact halfway mark on the bridge, where the division is made between Phuket and Phang Nga province.

As the motorbike had been parked on the Phang Nga side of the line, investigation of the case was handed to Khok Khloi Police to conduct.

The incident marked the second time in 10 days that a person has jumped off one of the bridges at the northern end of Phuket into the fast-moving water below.

PaintFX

Buncha Suksunit, 25, a resident of Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri, parked his pickup truck halfway across Thao Srisoonthorn Bridge, leading off the island, and jumped over the side late on Nov 3.

Despite days of searching, his body has yet to be recovered.

The search for the man who jumped into the water today is already underway.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet
CCSA advisor concerned about Bangkok case numbers
MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail
Blitz on smoky cars to curb PM2.5 smog
Wet weather to continue
US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years
Prosecutors to indict ‘Joe Ferrari’
Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel rules could see changes, PayPal Thailand, Bars to stay closed |:| November 12
Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge
Phuket City Municipality issues Loy Krathong rules
More Russian flights return to Phuket
Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules
Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Governments! Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. Here I am stuck in the middle while moro...(Read More)

Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules

If you want to ease travel restrictions then you better open the bars and nightlife venues or the to...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Expected tourism surge??? Sounds like the TAT have been playing with the magic markers again! Or jus...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

Heavy rains moved in at about midnight Nov 12/13 here in Thalang, 34 hours after the bulletin was ...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Good luck expecting a surge before Jan 15- Uncle Tu has put paid to that! Does the Gov realize t...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Well, the puritans have killed any hopes of even a semblance of High Season with that. All it does i...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

What a bunch of hypocrites! All the bars are already open: there are all restaurants now. And some i...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

If arrivals have to be bused to a hospital for testing, or an offsite testing centre - that will tak...(Read More)

Department to meet jab target by month’s end

What happened to the ten million dollars and 1 1/2 million Pfizer doses given to Thailand by the U.S...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

"Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds". ED-Looks like the proof readers are taking...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura

 