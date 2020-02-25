Kata Rocks
Surin Beach sea wall project sunk by Phuket residents

Surin Beach sea wall project sunk by Phuket residents

PHUKET: An attempt by Cherng Talay Tambon Administration (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran to refloat a project to build a sea wall on Surin Beach to prevent beach erosion was sunk by strong opposition among local residents at a public meeting yesterday (Feb 24).

tourismconstructionenvironmentnatural-resources
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Tuesday 25 February 2020, 01:03PM

The huge troughs of sand excavated at Surin Beach when construction began in 2017. Photo: Supplied / file

The project was launched in 2017, and a budget of B19.1 million had already been approved and received by the OrBorTor in order to proceed with construction.

However, strong opposition against the sea wall flared up time and again (see stories here and here), and was even cited in complaints of alleged corruption filed against Ma-Ann in June last year (see story here.).

“The purpose of the sea wall was to solve the problem of seawater erosion. This project was suspended in 2017, and returned this year, but we wanted to know local people’ s opinions in order to find the best solution,” Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News after the public meeting at OrBorTor offices yesterday afternoon.

“All village heads in the Cherng Talay OrBorTor area as well as local residents and business operators were invited to attend the meeting to share their ideas,” he added.

Mr MaAnn received his answer loud and clear yesterday.

“From the meeting, it can be concluded that the local people don’t want the seawall,” he admitted to The Phuket News.

The B19.1 million budget already received by the OrBorTor for the project will now be spent on other projects, Mr MaAnn confirmed.

“We will spend the project budget on something else, such as building fences near the beach, improving the parking lot and making changes to the Cheng Talay public park located near the beach,” he said.

“The projects were approved by people at the meeting,” he added.

“After this, Cherng Talay OrBorTor will draft the plans for the projects agreed at the meeting and present them to the Phuket Governor for consideration.

“We hope to the projects will be approved and we are able to start them before September,” Mr MaAnn said.

