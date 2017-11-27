The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

MaAnn a ‘no show’ as angry residents present Surin Beach demands

PHUKET: More than 100 disgruntled local residents and beach operators massed at Surin Beach this morning (Nov 27) to present a list of demands in the hopes of clearing up “misunderstandings” about alleged duplicity in allowing beach operators to serve tourists on the sands and to raise the standard of the beach so that it becomes more attractive to tourists.

tourism, construction, environment, natural-resources, marine, land, pollution,

Premkamon Ketsara

Monday 27 November 2017, 02:57PM

The list was to be presented to MaAnn Samran, chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).

However, despite arranging to meet the residents at Surin Beach this morning, Mr MaAnn was nowhere to be found.

“We contacted Mr MaAnn this morning and he said he was unavailable to meet us as he was at Phuket Provincial Court,” local resident Jamlong Sitthichock told Khao Phuket, The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper.

One key concern raised this morning is why massage services were still allowed to be provided on the beach while all other operators, notably restaurants, were forced to vacate their sites on the sand.

“We believe that the notice to stop beach operators on the beach was issued after local residents forced the construction of the Surin Beach seawall to halt on Nov 15,” said Mr Jamlong.

In that stand-off, Mr MaAnn claimed that a public hearing had already been held and approved the construction of the seawall. (See story here.)

However, when challenged on this point, Mr MaAnn was unable to prove any such meeting took place, alleged Mr Jamlong.

“We have doubts about many issues about the construction, including that Mr MaAan told us that a public hearing had been held, but when we asked to see any evidence of this, he was unable to provide it,” Mr Jamlong said.

Fellow local resident Pradab Koliyon noted, “There are many issues that we have to discuss with officials. Mr MaAan Samran allows beach Thai massage operators on the beach, but does not allow permanent beds and umbrellas.

“When soldiers inspected the beach they asked why there are still Thai massage operators there. So we have to talk with Mr MaAan about this issue.” he said.

Lt Col Surasak Phuengyam, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Army’s 25th Infantry Regiment, which is based in Phuket, explained at Surin Beach this morning, “Normally we do not allow any business on the beach, but we have compromised for them to remain temporarily along the beach road while the municipality was finds a new place for local beach vendors to operate from.

“We did not ignore them or bully them. I have no idea what Mr MaAan has agreed with them,” he added.

Regardless, the list of demands presented this morning ranged issues far beyond beach vendors on the sand.

It also called for the Phuket Governor, the Thalang District Chief, officials from the Cherng Talay OrBorTor and even the Deputy-General of the Land Department to meet to resolve the issues.

The demands and issues presented this morning were as follows:

1. The Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief (Mr MaAnn) must create an official document that allows trade in public areas

2. The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) is cited as the reason for the beach management, but then local shops are demolished. Is this right?

3. Local massage providers must be provided licenses

4. The boundaries of a plot of land covering 250 rai that has been recognised since 1931 must be marked out clearly

5. Surf lifeguards and equipment must be provided for tourists

6. The Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief must provide at least two public toilets for tourists, and local residents who exercise at the beach, to use.

7. Lights must provided on the beach for the safety of tourists and local residents (at night)

8. Grass has must cut for cleanliness and safety all year round

9. Clarify whether Surin football pitch belongs to a private entity or the public? How much budget is spent on this facility?

10. Are double standards applied between beach beds and umbrellas?

11. All building permits, including for the wastewater-treatment system, Chalermprakiet Building, Tourist Assistance Centre, seawall and Surin Beach, must be checked

12. Who is responsible for the damaged road in Surin village?

Mr Pradab presented the formal list of complaints and issues, but with Mr MaAnn not present the list was received by Somporn Onthong-in the Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief Administrative Officer (Palad).

Additional Reporting By Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Christy Sweet | 29 November 2017 - 13:17:25

Mayor.. for life, apparently. My dealings with this man, and the Cherng telay Or Bor Tor permit and health dept have left me nothing nice to say.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 27 November 2017 - 18:23:05

Oh oh, How nice it would be to have a look into that Talay Orbor Tor financial bookkeeping and money coffers!
In other countries the press is sometimes able to lay their hands on it.
Are Governor and Provincial Hall officials allowed to look into it?

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 27 November 2017 - 17:42:44

And PN...please keep us informed of Ma-Ann's personal disastrous sea wall project.  Actually, My family and I wish you would keep an eye on everything the Orbortor does, because we have yet to see anything that has benefited the local community...just poorly constructed projects...one after another...like tearing up the streets 3 or 4 times in the past year.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 27 November 2017 - 15:39:52

Wow, Ma-Ann a no show is not a big surprise...seems like the standard "eff-you" approach he has always used. Let the beach beds go, it's over, but umbrellas, food and drinks should be allowed in limited numbers. It had already got out of hand and covered the entire beach after 2 weeks of hi-season. The black water is still there, and the pavilion is disgraceful. Surin/BT needs new leadership ASAP!

The Phuket News

Kurt | 27 November 2017 - 15:36:12

Is it just the absence of by thai law set periodically local elections what make this Cherng Talay Orbor Tor chief can do or not do what he wants?
What is this village chief contributing to this community?
Seems more and more inhabitants feel things are not right.
Is it not time the provincial officials start to lift butts from their hands and take action?
Action? Yes, action! Things in that Phuket district are completely running out of hands.
Ignorance and despotism are there now the key factors.

Even the comment of a Army commander speaks book chapters.
.."Normally ( normally!!) we not allow", etc, etc,  ...But..
Why 'buts', not to uphold the law, Army commander?
Does this local thing really has to go up all the way to NCPO in Bangkok?
It seems so. The door of the inactive room never gets corroded, it opens/close smoothly all the time.

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.