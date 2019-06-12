THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

PHUKET: Suspicious of lack of action by Phuket authorities and even alleged tampering of evidence, local environmentalists have filed formal complaints with regional counter-corruption offices against Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran over the recently launched B355-million wastewater treatments spilling untreated wastewater onto the beaches.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 June 2019, 11:51AM

Officials inspect wastewater pouring onto Bang Tao Beach early last month. Photo: PR Dept

The complaints also called for an investigation into the B12mn project to build a sea wall at Surin Beach to prevent coastal erosion.

The complaints were filed last Friday (June 7) by Danai Yardee and Chamroon Kerndum, acting as representatives of several local community groups, reported IsraNews.org. (See report here.)

IsraNews.org is the reporting website for the Isra Institute, a news organisation founded by the Thai Press Development Foundation which has been instrumental in reviewing public policy and has played a vital role in reporting investigative reports against politicians and government officials.

The report noted that the main complaint was filed with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) office in Surat Thani. Other complaints were then filed with the regional office for the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the regional Ombudsman’s Office, also in Surat Thani.

The complaints allege malfeasance and possible corruption in the B355 million project to build wastewater treatment plants at Surin and Bang Tao beaches, which recently were confirmed to still be releasing untreated wastewater onto the beaches. (See story here.)

Mr Danai and Mr Chamroon explained that a formal complaint had been lodged with the NACC office in Phuket on May 21, but they noted that progress on the complaint had been slow and that they were concerned that evidence “would be destroyed”.

They also told reporters that they were concerned that officials were not performing their duties according to the law and that officials’ negligence had caused damage to Phuket’s environment, which they pointed out is a global issue.

Mr MaAnn last year openly admitted to the blight of untreated wastewater pouring onto Bang Tao and Surin Beaches for decades as the area did not have any wastewater treatment plants. (See story here.)

After years of delays, the two wastewater treatment plants came online at Surin and Bang Tao in March this year – marking the first wastewater treatment plants on Phuket’s west coast outside of Patong and Karon. (See story here.)

Mr MaAnn admitted that the wastewater plants would not likely be able to treat all the untreated wastewater dumped into canals in the area – an admission that proved true just weeks later when untreated wastewater started pouring onto the beaches again last month, spurring formal complaints and assurances of an investigation by officials. (See story here.)

The B12mn sea wall project also included in the complaints filed last Friday stalled in November 2017 after outraged local residents staged a protest, saying were not informed of any public hearings held to approve the project. (See story here.)

No progress on the sea wall has been made since.

 

 

